Let’s INTENSIFY malaria WAR

One of the downsides of the wet season is, according to health experts, the increased risk of malaria transmission. In many parts of the country, the current heavy rains have provided a rich breeding ground for mosquitoes in the swamps and stagnant waters.

This is a period of intense malaria transmission. For this reason, it is worthwhile to be constantly mindful of the need to take all the necessary measures to keep our families, children especially, protected against this killer disease.

In addition to the usual preventive measures such as using treated nets, it’s very important during this rainy season to keep our homes free from pools of water. At the same time, the focus for every Tanzanian should be to ensure a nation without malaria.

This disease remains a major health challenge in the country. Ninety per cent of Tanzanians live in malaria high-risk areas. But it’s possible to not only eradicate, but also eliminate it.

For example, the good news from Zanzibar is that it’s on course to having no locally-acquired malaria cases by next year.