By Deus Kibamba dkibamba1@gmail.com

As many readers may already know, the end of the year is a great but also delicate time. Most of the reflections are heavily focused on theological and clerical wisdom from biblical writings and literature.

In a few situations of deviation, it is all about the economics of holidays, where people should spend with great care and remember what lies ahead in January.

I recently read a piece on “life in January”, which pictured the first month of the year as particularly miserable and challenging. The end of the year is also synonymous with drinking sprees. As a family person, I take this opportunity to advise on how best to make use of the less than two weeks that remain before we bid 2016 farewell.

First, December is a low season month. There is very little happening in terms of productive activity for almost the entire month. I have seen people come from diverse and faraway places such as Honolulu, Bavaria and Ljubljana to spend the last three of four weeks of the year in Tanzania.

I have also heard friends say they are travelling upcountry to spend the second half of December in some village in Marangu Mtoni, Kidika, Udekwa or Chatota. All this sums up December as a happy moment to spend with relatives, friends, families and members of the wider community.

Also, December is the month when people dig deep into their pockets. From Kiborloni to Mchikichini and Kariakoo markets, huge crowds gather to spend what they earned after toiling for 12 months. Unfortunately, December prices are far from being pocket-friendly, making one wish they had done their shopping in November or earlier.

For those still living in rented homes, the last month of the year is particularly painful as most have to pay their annual rents in December – yes, 12 months’ rent paid in advance at a go. As if that is not enough, landlords and landladies usually hike rents towards the end of the year. What a sour (soar?) month!

It is also claimed that more babies are born in December than in any other month. I, for one, my twin daughters Lisa and Lina and Jesus Christ were all born in December.

This is partly why December is my month of joy, praise and celebration. A staunch Catholic, I have not missed a mass in the last two weeks of this month. I believe that December is full of blessings, regardless of one’s religious affiliation.

So what should you be preoccupied with in December? First, you should relax with your family and friends. Relaxing does not in any way mean that people should run riot with drink and get plastered to the eyeballs just because it’s the end of the year.

Too much of anything is harmful, and revellers should especially be wary of drinking and driving. Statistics show that there is a spike in road accidents during this time of the year.

It was only last year when a long-time friend of mine died in an accident as he drove his newly acquired Toyota Prado to Kilimanjaro Region. This week, I join his family in marking the first anniversary of his death and celebrating his life.

December is also the month when criminals are most active. In my home village, residents nicknamed December “Kipagati” after a man believed to have led a criminal ring in Iringa in the 1980s and 1990s. The criminals were notorious for robbing shops, petrol stations, markets and banks as the year drew to a close.

The “Kipagati” years are behind us, and December should be a time for forgiveness, reflection, planning for the year ahead and clearing our debts. I thus call upon the Fifth Phase government to pay all it owes workers, investors and banks.