Let’s nurture, promote the raw talent we have

By Citizen

Yesterday, this newspaper published an eye-catching photograph taken in Arusha. The page 5 photograph showed a 10-year-old boy who lives at the Samaritan Orphanage, inside a toy helicopter he constructed from discarded materials.

It was a depiction of what we are certain is just one of the numerous rare talents that abound in Tanzania, which we should nurture.

One of the priorities of development that our country has taken since the beginning of 2000s is improving people’s quality of life and accelerating economic development beyond the current 7 per cent GDP growth.

To achieve that, the government is working with development partners to empower mostly the youth, so that they contribute in a strategy geared at achieving a broad-based, sustainable economic growth. Of course, this one is planned to advance the country into the middle-income status by 2025.

Needless to say, transforming our poor country, 70 per cent of whose 50-million population lives in abject poverty, is not an easy task. The ambitious plan requires concerted efforts that take advantage of all the arsenals at disposal. It means, nurturing young scientific minds and innovations should be right at the centre of the entire process.

We are all born with the desire and the potential to achieve, succeed, and thrive depending on our diverse talents. However, certain skills, talents and abilities must be identified and nurtured if we are to all prosper.

In order to achieve that, the nation must take bold steps to empower youth like the Arusha toy helicopter maker. We believe this would go a long way in giving our young a platform and confidence to believe in their natural talents, which they may utilise to thrive as individuals and benefit Tanzania as a whole.

It means, we need to have a method of encouraging the likes of the Arusha boy to reach greater heights in the realms of science and technology.

Invest in solar energy

The Electricity Supply Industry Reform Strategy and Roadmap 2014-2025 Report shows that by May 2014, only 24 per cent of Tanzania’s population had been connected with electricity.

It says that only 7 per cent of this population was rural-based. At the same time it says the demand of electricity is growing at the average of 10 to 15 per cent per year. By April 2014, Tanzania generated 1,583MW.

The report further shows that one of the main challenges facing Tanesco is increasing connection and access levels to electricity.

The above figures show clearly that Tanzania, 55 years of independence, will take many decades to have every citizen living in a house connected with electricity. This is why we consider very apt the initiative by St Augustine University of Tanzania (Saut) to provide solar power to about 80,000 households.

Located in the tropics, the sun is one of the richest resources Tanzania has. What is needed is investing in proper infrastructure to tap the resource.

It is high time the government and the private sector invested more to make it possible for more households to tap the solar energy resource.