Let’s promoting science and peace in Tanzania

Starting tomorrow, the world -- under the leadership of the United Nations -- celebrates the International Week of Science and Peace (IWOSP). This was designated by the UN for 15 years up to 2000, however, its importance stands to this day.

The spirit of IWOSP was affirmed in a UN ‘Science and Peace’ resolution which addresses all the main aspects of the relation between science and peace. As a country, we still have a long way to go in making major scientific advances.

Ours is still at its very nascent stage. This, notwithstanding, does not mean that we cannot have a contribution to make. This is especially so in the areas of promoting peace, security and cooperation. We have seen our forces taking part in UN-led and AU-led peacekeeping missions across Africa and beyond.

In education, over the years, we have witnessed a growing interest in enrolment for science subjects in both secondary and tertiary levels of learning. More students now pursue science subjects than ever before in the country’s history. Girls have also not been left behind. This trend is encouraging in the sense of building a more equitable society where one’s ability can help in the realisation of one’s potential. The week should also remind us of the need to promote human rights. How best can this be done? It is through scientific research that we can identify areas where human rights are violated, tools must be developed that help enhance protection of these entitlements and ensuring that every individual is aware of their basic freedoms.

Under this category, our country has been witnessing a worrying trend: the rushing of the Media Services Bill, 2016 through the endorsement procedures so that it would become law. Media stakeholders have been being bulldozed all along given little time to deliberate the Bill and offer their views on areas that need rectification.

While on the one hand the government has been pushing for the passing of the Bill into law, stakeholders have asked for more time to digest the content and improve those areas that potentially are controversial.

Social and economic development

Scientific development is all about innovation. In order for this to take place; it is important to create favourable conditions that will help nurture innovation. This is no other but promotion of social and economic development, as well as protecting the environment to for sustainability. In the social and economic development, society must be open to scientific methods and tools that help in the creation of an inclusive society. In the protection of the environment, science and scientists need to develop tools and methods that will bring about harmony in the manner society exploits natural resources.

Of particular importance is ensuring that there is advancement in agro-production including animal husbandry. In this regard, efforts, including conducting mass education, should be made to ensure that deforestation is contained. As the world celebrates the International Week of Science and Peace, the spirit should be that of instituting more positive science, which promotes and enhances peaceful coexistence and pro-life initiatives rather than that which disrupts peace and life. The government should set aside sufficient funds for conducting research as well as enhancing innovation. The youth should be encouraged to pursue science and given access to scientific tools to enable them engage in innovation. As a society, we have a duty to develop science and protect peace.