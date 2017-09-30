EDITORIAL: Let’s rally behind our women’s youth team

Once beaten, twice shy. This is the frame of mind the national Under-20 women’s soccer team, Tanzanites, should be in when they take on their Nigerian counterparts, Falconets, tomorrow.

They face the Falconets in the first round, return leg of the 2018 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam. This is a game that they must win by at least four clear goals to stay in the race for a place in the final round of the world’s biggest competition for women’s Under-20 teams.

Although from the outset, it may appear as though they do not stand a chance against the star-studded Nigerian team, squad’s coach, Sebastian Nkoma, still believes they will eliminate the Nigerians.

All they need to do is to act normal, be at ease, be free and focus on their own game rather than that of their opponents.

They need not read too much into what the international football family is saying about the overall strength of the Falconets.

Football history is also littered with upsets. Nobody gave Germany’s national team any chance of inflicting a painful 7-1 defeat on hosts Brazil in the 2014 World Cup finals.

The Tanzanites can also do the same by scoring the scoring the goals they need to eliminate the two-time World Cup semi-finalists Falconets.

Having lost 3-0 to the Falconets in the first round, first leg match in Nigeria two weeks ago, our girls should capitalize on the home ground advantage to shine.

In football, fans are the 12th player for the hosts. We, therefore, believe that those who will be at the Azam Complex tomorrow, will surely give the girls all the support they need, even when things are not going in the hosts’ favour.