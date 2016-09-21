Let's tread carefully on health service charges

By Citizen

A dispute between the government and health service providers is looming, following the decision by the former to introduce health care costs allowable without consulting the latter. The Citizen has been reliably informed that the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has reduced hospital billing by about 50 per cent.

Private health care providers, who form the bulk of medical services provision, have criticised the NHIF plan, noting that stakeholders were not consulted. They further argue that the new capping is unrealistic even as the government insists the new prices must apply for a year before a review is considered.

Two bulls are headed for a clash here and as usual, it is the grass—ordinary Tanzanians—who will suffer.

The clash between the government and private health service providers would end in two possible outcomes. If private health care providers are forced to adopt the new indicative charges, there is a likelihood of compromising the quality of service they offer.

There is even the possibility some will close up shop in the wake of the new arrangement, for it is certain to eat into their incomes. Unless the government demonstrates that private health firms have been fleecing the NHIF, there will be a need for all parties involved to reassure wananchi that the new indicative medical charges payable by the NHIF won’t lower the quality of health service.

The government should also come out clean and explain whether the move is part of a plan to introduce a compulsory health insurance to all Tanzanians. There had been a promise that a Bill to that effect would be tabled in the last Parliament sitting, but that didn’t happen.

The government needs to ensure that universal health insurance scheme—which is actually a most welcome idea—doesn’t undermine quality of the service offered by those who have invested in medical care.

MAKE IT EVERYONE’S RIGHT

Documentation is a crucial aspect of human civilisation, especially for keeping official information. This could be in writing or other form of record keeping.

One crucial record we all should have is that of birth. In modern society, once a child is born, a birth certificate should be issued.

Mwananchi newspaper yesterday ran a story showing why over 30 million Tanzanians do not possess this crucial document. Commentators said poor understanding of the importance of the document and bureaucracy are some of the factors.

Records show that only 13 per cent of Tanzania’s population of over 45 million hold birth certificates. This ought not to be the case given that our country attained independence over half a century ago.

Due the importance of this document— including providing evidence of identity—it is high time relevant authorities, including the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (Rita) conducted a campaign to ensure every Tanzania issued with a birth certificate.

Our world is changing very fast, with people traveling a lot more, thus the birth certificate is most important.

One needs it for identification, access to key services like health and education, inheritance matters and providing one with a permanent record of existence.