Let’s wage campaign against mosquitoes

National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) director general Mwele Malecela has been shown the door a day after the media quoted her as saying a study had established that 87 out of 533 screened people were suffering from Zika fever.

The government promptly dismissed the reports, saying Tanzania had no Zika patient, rather strains of Zika virus were found in samples drawn from at least 87 people out of 533 in Mwanza, Simiyu, Shinyanga, Geita, Kigoma, Tabora, Singida and Morogoro regions.

The minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, the Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, insisted in an emergency news conference on Friday that the study purported to have shown findings was conducted solely to determine the efficiency of a new research device for Zika and Chikungunya viruses and not otherwise.

Later in the evening, Dr Malecela was sacked. Was it some kind of damage control after the public seemed terrified, with social and mainstream media being awash with Zika comments or was it meant to hide information? Has it succeeded to allay fears? Of course, the Ministry of Heath has alluded to the International Health Regulations of 2005, which require that there should be a unit within the ministry, which has the mandate to announce outbreaks of life-threatening diseases. The information must be communicated to the chief medical officer and the World Health Organisation.

While we have no businesses questioning her employment termination, the fact remains that Tanzania has Zika virus and her firing will do nothing to assuage fears locally and internationally. Moreover, the ministry should not appear to ride roughshod over scientific matters of great importance to society. A microbiologist, who was a member of the NIMR study team, has dug her heels in, maintaining that the report was accurate and the work was going on.

Encourage scientists to undertake more studies

So, why should the minister spend much time splitting hairs instead of encouraging scientists to undertake thorough studies on Zika virus and galvanise public into action to wage a campaign against mosquitoes that spread infectious agents and allocate funds to fight the menace? That could be done by educating the public on the importance of destroying mosquitoes’ breeding grounds, avoiding mosquito bites, using subsidised repellents and spraying pesticides.