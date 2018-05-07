Let us protect autistic children from bullying

By Janet O. Prosper

A new study by psychologists at Lancaster University published by ScienceDaily revealed that children with autism may be at a “greater risk of bullying because they are more willing to accept unfair behaviour”. The study by Dr Calum Hartley and Sophie Fisher of the British university involved young children playing “trading games”.

According to the study, children played trading games with a puppet. Those with autism were 37 per cent less likely to reciprocate fair offers, and three times more likely to accept unfair offers of just one sticker. Thus, they may be particularly susceptible to bullies exploiting their lower concern for personal gain, and their increased tolerance of unfair behaviour, the psychologists surmised.

In Tanzania, many people may not know about “autism spectrum disorder”. This is likely to pass off as an “ordinary” disability.

While autism is a neuro-developmental disorder that manifests itself in childhood, some people – for lack of awareness about it – think it is a common-or-garden curse.

Autism affects children’s social interactions and communication abilities, including rigid and repetitive actions.

Because many Tanzanians don’t know what autism really is – and don’t understand how it manifests itself – children with autism are more often than not subjected to all kinds of bullying, including violations of children’s rights, as some parents shackle them indoors. This is partly because the community members who isolate them stigmatise them. Even other children beat them up while playing.