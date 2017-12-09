Let us work Harder to develop Tanzania

Tanzanians today celebrate the independence of Tanganyika, which later was united with Zanzibar on April 26, 1964 to form Tanzania. On December 9, 1961 Tanganyikans lowered the Union Jack to hoist their national flag amid cheers, dancing and ululations at the National (now Uhuru) Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The nation, then, launched a campaign to defeat poverty, disease and illiteracy. Under the leadership of Mwalimu Nyerere and Mzee Abeid Amani Karume, huge achievements were made for that purpose.

Tanzania strode to Africa’s political acme, becoming a mecca of freedom movements. Its zeal in fighting for global justice was distinct and admirable, felt to as far as Palestine. Huge investments were made in social services for the public to enjoy free of charge. That was no small feat. But as the population rose and global economic trends became harsh, the government budget was strained. A number of challenges have been tackled.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the number of health facilities increased from 6,321 in 2010 to 7,519 in 2015 on Mainland Tanzania. Other social problems have remained and new ones have emerged. HIV prevalence among people aged 15 and older ranges from 11.4 per cent in Njombe to less than one per cent in Lindi and Zanzibar.