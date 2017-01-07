MHANDO: Industrial development bank in the offing?

By Peter Mhando

It was reported in a local daily recently that the government is planning to establish an industrial development bank soon to speed up investment flow and loans for industrial development, according to the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Adelhelm Meru.

He said: “The industrial development bank can form a fundamental component in realising the industrialisation drive and enhance its contributions to economic growth,” an endeavour high on the 5th phase government priority list under which he revealed that “in just one year, 2,000 industries have been established.”

It is true as the PS highlighted that many countries that have developed strong economic bases, have done so through an emphasis on industrialisation. Job creation, revenue generation, technology transfer, trade promotion and others are positive attributes of industrialization as it adds value to economic activities across value chains. Ensuring targeted investment flows toward industrialization efforts is a worthy objective that needs a comparable worthy strategy.

While to many this is a welcome move to be applauded, experts in the field are sceptical based on rightful and justifiable reasons. Dr Meru noted that there was already an agriculture development bank in place to support farming and now it was high time to establish an industrial development bank to speed up flow of loans for the establishment of industries.

Unfortunately, there is a feeling of being pulled back to the same ill-fated efforts that befell specialized banks/financial institutions approach in the 1980s. Indeed, the parastatal’s under-performance created ripples across the economy and most notably the banking sector. Loss-making parastatals were given priority at the behest of government. This, as expected, weakened the banking system’s portfolio (with non-performing loans) and eroded capital base. Likewise, as a result of the under-performance the government was deprived of revenue and the society efficiently produced goods and services.

It is indisputable that what we have today are undercapitalized financial institutions that the government remains the sole owner by way of TIB development bank, TIB Corporate Bank, Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB), Tanzania Postal Bank (TPB), Twiga Bancorp (under re-construction), and the Women’s Bank. Special purpose bank are important and certainly have a role to play in development endeavours. Unfortunately, a false start (undiversified) will be much more costly to the economy given meagre resources available in the single public coffer.

What all the government special purpose financial institution fall short of is adequate capitalization, other things being equal. Indeed, maybe agriculture being the dominant sector in the economy has to be given special priority, given the advantage it has along its varied value chains and geographical dispersion, thus justifying the establishment of a standalone TADB.

As for the industrial bank, it has been argued elsewhere that transplantation patterns of industrial banking differ from country to country. It all depends on the degree of economic development and the extent of government intervention. Irrespective of development pattern, industrial banks have the very important core function to fulfil i.e. provide long-term finance (often established and controlled by the government). Industrial banks are indeed meant to serve government industrialization policies and economic plans, in which case I believe the effort toward that end is worth a critical look.

The bone of contention I have revolves around effective use of meagre resources for establishment of single purpose financial institution (such as the industrial bank) whose functions can be accommodated within existing institutions. The very source from which capital emanates for the financial institutions has limited and stretched sources.

So far the argument of the importance of forging ahead a development agenda is the reason behind sole government shareholding. The development agenda can be pursued without necessarily 100% Government dominance. It can hold majority stake and invite other participants that believe in the agenda. In effect, the agenda needs to foster sustainable and competitive development as well as innovativeness which can be brought about by the new strategic partners.

An industrial bank can evolve into a development bank. There is one in existence already; one that used to take care of the earlier industrial drive - a development bank that by peer development bank standards, is very much undercapitalized.

Industrial banks have the capability to broaden their scope. They usually operate as asset-based lenders, making bigger long-term loans in some cases against existing equipment, inventory and receivables. The Achilles heel of an industrial bank is poor loan quality. Non-performing loans (NPLs) are especially painful with inadequate capital base. Poor loan quality can cause fund outflow and loss of consumer confidence. The Government has to adequately capitalize and restore TIB’s health so that the bank will be in a position to competitively meet needs of the economy’s industrial drive.

Industrial banking is quite a bit of non-traditional lending in that with industrial lenders verifying assets is critical and often involves a more intrusive process than the conventional bank’s procedures. It thus calls for experience and meticulous approach, if it is to be done right. If anything, building upon capabilities inherent within the existing development bank would be more beneficial. After all, even the TADB begun as a window at TIB development bank. The same approach could be used for industrial, small and medium enterprises and other special purpose endeavours. There is still room to re-configure our thoughts and come up with a much more optimal strategy to attain the objective of industrialization drive.