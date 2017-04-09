CROSSROADS : MPs should ensure funds for projects are released

By Saumu Jumanne saumu.j@gmail.com

Imagine of a father who makes promises every day to his child but fulfils very little or none. As the child grows old, s/he realises that the father is not a dependable person, and maybe he is a perennial liar. What a disappointment!

What happens if the name of that father is the government (of any country in the world)? The masses cannot be happy, and underdevelopment becomes a norm.

Making good promises made during the campaign to be elected as leaders, and also other pledges made for development in government planning, is essential hallmark of good governance.

World over we have mostly three types of government budgets: a balanced budget( government revenue and expenditure equal), surplus budget(anticipated revenues exceed expenditure) and deficit budget(anticipated expenditure is greater than revenues).

For the motherland the reality of the budget for years has been “deficit.” That is why if we were to take a stock of the government development pledges made in the budget every year, your guess is as good as mine, it will be a “choking” list, of very many unfulfilled promises.

This is despite heavy government borrowing. If our budgets in the last 20 years or so were to be implemented fully, especially the development part, we would be talking of a nation whose economy has moved from the list of least developed nation to middle income country.

Here comes our big question - if last year’s budget is not fulfilled, is there need for a new budget that is likely to follow the same old ritual?

We all know that one of the key roles of Members of Parliament is to pass the government’s proposed annual (national) budget.

It is always very surprising, year after year, to see the MPs passing the document, with past experience showing clearly the promised milestones will not be met. Why not make a realistic document that can be implemented fully?

The ruling party CCM has majority MPs who pass the budget. It is expected as in all the other years, they will pass the document as presented by the executive, with little or no amendments.

The opposition has called on the government lower the budget ceiling in 2017/8. After all there has been a failure to implement the current budget.

Media reports indicates that only three months left before the current financial year ends, over 60 per cent of the development budget is yet to be disbursed.

The undisbursed funds mean failed promises. Sometimes it can be fatal. Think about health budget- in case of money meant for life saving medicine. Failure to buy such for lack of funding could lead to deaths.

Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango recently unveiled 31.7 trillion- National Development Plan and Budget Ceiling for the 2017/2018 fiscal year. This is an increase of Sh2.2 trillion over the current 29.5 trillion financial plan.

Yes, it’s good to aim high, but there comes a time that one must take stock or reality and come down to earth. As a nation we need to have mechanism that will follow the budget and failure to implement, the public must be informed why and decide what course of action to take.

Methinks the budget should have components of solving the people’s most pressing needs- by being a catalyst for development for the majority Tanzanians.

Failure to fulfill past budgets by huge margins means we have a problem in government budgeting, which requires to be addressed by stakeholders- especially the MPs. Mwalimu Nyerere, told Parliament on June 13, 1966 (budget session) “you will be considering how much money should be taken out of the pockets of your constituents and spent by Government, and in what manner any such money should be allocated between one activity, or another.” Every single MP must be proactive when we come to the budget!