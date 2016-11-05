MURITHI MUTIGA: Magufuli as seen outside Tanzania

By Murithi Mutiga

Covering Tanzania’s 2015 presidential election, one of the most striking things was the way that Chama Cha Mapinduzi seemed to have joined its well-established peers on the continent in becoming deeply unpopular with a key constituency: the urban youth.

Just like with Kaunda’s UNIP in Zambia, Moi’s Kanu in Kenya, Mugabe’s Zanu-PF in Zimbabwe and today’s National Resistance Movement in Uganda, CCM had come to be seen in the eyes of urban voters as a byword for runaway corruption and inefficiency.

The opposition Ukawa alliance, despite itself fielding a CCM stalwart as its candidate, was promising to radically shake things up if elected.

These were the words of Edward Lowassa at a campaign rally I covered at the Kibanda Maiti grounds in Zanzibar on August 17:

“This country will move at a pace never seen before. There is no reason why Tanzania, which has far more resources, should be left behind by neighbours like Malawi, Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda. I promise you I will wake up those who are sleeping on the job. Where else do you have port workers clocking off at 6pm and leaving ships unattended, or people doing a 30-minute job in 30 days?”

One year after John Pombe Magufuli led CCM to victory in that presidential race, perhaps his most remarkable achievement has been the way in which he has demonstrated that a ruling party under dynamic leadership can transform itself into a party of change.

Magufuli’s approach has made him extremely popular in neighbouring countries such as Kenya and Uganda partly because they reflect a style that many citizens in those countries would love to see in their leaders.

The demand that public servants deliver value for money. The respect for taxpayers’ funds and cutbacks on unnecessary expenditure on things like foreign travel and lavish state ceremonies.Above all else, Magufuli’s war on corruption. His speech during the official state opening of parliament when he promised to tumbua jipu la ufisadi (lance the boil of corruption) captured the imagination well beyond Tanzania.

Still, the main issue that dominates debate about President Magufuli’s style of leadership is whether it is too personalised and is, therefore, unlikely to yield sustained results in the absence of institutional reforms.

There are two broad schools of thought on this. One of the most detailed critiques of Magufuli’s style was written by Oxford University academic Dr Nic Cheeseman who argued in the Sunday Nation that the Magufuli story was unlikely to have a happy ending.

He pointed out that corruption thrives because of an absence of checks and balances and that arbitrary actions such as sacking people on the spot without following due process “hollows out institutions, weakening the system of checks and balances and so leaving the political system more open to abuse”.

Those who back this thesis point out that despite the anti-graft campaigns at the port of Dar es Salaam in the past year, cargo volume has dropped significantly.

The decline by 800,000 tonnes of cargo traffic which The East African reported quoting port chiefs, has prompted calls for a review of procedures there. This follows the imposition under Magufuli of an 18 per cent value added tax for goods destined for Zambia, Uganda, Malawi, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo which saw many importers defect to the Mombasa port and other rivals in Mozambique.

The more positive assessment of President Magufuli’s approach – which undoubtedly commands more supporters if a scan through social media postings and the letters to the editor pages of Kenyan and Ugandan newspapers is anything to go by – is that Magufuli is exactly the shock to the system that underperforming countries need.

Kenyan economist David Ndii has called it the power of “signalling”. That by leading by example and illustrating that State House will not tolerate corruption, he sends a message that cannot be ignored at any other level of government.

There can be no question that there is some merit in this argument. When President Mwai Kibaki took office in Kenya in 2003, for example, he made a very public display of support for the Kenya Revenue Authority and declared that businessmen could no longer go to State House and evade tax by making “a donation to a cause of the president’s choosing,” as the presidential press service would carefully describe the goings-on in these settings.

Within two years, tax revenue had trebled and by 2006 Kenya could fund almost its entire budget without relying on foreign donors.

But President Magufuli cannot entirely dismiss the case of those who caution against an anti-institutional approach built around a single personality sometimes working outside the framework of the rule of law and independent even of his own political party.

There are too many examples of countries that are now struggling because the charismatic figurehead is no longer in power. The ruling TPLF in Ethiopia seems to have lost its way with the sudden exit of Meles Zenawi, Venezuela is a distinctly unhappy place in the post-Hugo Chavez years and Zambia (the case that Cheeseman cites) is a study in the stop-start nature of attempts at reforms based on charismatic but erratic individuals such as Michael Sata.

Ultimately, it is a question of moderation. It can be argued that the ideal post-independence African leader would have been a fusion of Tanzania’s Julius Nyerere and Kenya’s Jomo Kenyatta.

Nyerere was a nationalist, a man of great integrity and a believer in the pan-African cause. Kenyatta was pragmatic, he opened his country to the world and to foreign investment and he tolerated reasonably unhindered private media to a degree few of his peers on the continent did.

The strengths and weaknesses of modern-day Tanzania and Kenya reflect the choices made by the founding leaders.

It is to early to judge President Magufuli. He has certainly caught the imagination of many on the continent. If he can find a way to continue his crusade against corruption and laziness among public servants while pursuing institutional reforms and curbing the authoritarian instincts that have seen him close media houses and ban opposition rallies, he will be on his way to greatness.