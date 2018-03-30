Make study on maternal, infact mortality wider

Maternal and infant mortality remains a problem that is far from being surmounted in least developed countries like Tanzania.

Maternal death is defined as “the death of a woman while pregnant, or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy, irrespective of the duration and site of the pregnancy.

Death occurs from any cause related to, or aggravated by, the pregnancy or its management – but not from accidental or incidental causes”.

On the other hand, infant mortality refers to the death of young children, typically those who are less than one year old.

Unfortunately, data on maternal and infant mortality rates is varied, depending on the compiler. But, according to the World Health Organisation, for example, the ratio for Tanzania in 2016 was 578 deaths per 100,000 live births, representing 18 per cent of all deaths of women aged between 15 and 49 years.

But USAID – which undertakes maternal and child health (MCH) programmes in Tanzania – puts the maternal mortality rate at 556 deaths per 100,000 live births.

USAID attributes the deaths to challenges such as inadequate quality of services; lack of access to emergency obstetric care; limited ability of women to independently access health services, and direct causes such as postpartum haemorrhage.

Other more direct causes of maternal deaths are infections, haemorrhages, unsafe abortions, hypertensive disorders and obstructed labour.

In seeking to surmount the problem, the Health ministry permanent secretary, Dr Mpoki Ulisubisya, has challenged the Ifakara Health Institute (IHI) to enhance local maternal interventions in ending maternal and infant mortality in Tanzania.

In doing this, IHI should identify healthcare settings that are associated with declines in maternal and infant mortality rates down the years.