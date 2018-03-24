Manage the environment

It is not something as hyperbolic as Mary Shelley’s The Modern Prometheus, better known as Frankenstein, in which a young scientist creates a grotesque but sapient creature that people are afraid of.

Truly, as years pass by environmental disasters of semi-apocalyptic proportions, previously unheard of, strike to instil fear and desperation in societies. Indeed, human beings have been creating their own Frankenstein’s monsters in quest for development by the destroying the environment.

As a result, climate change is wreaking havoc globally.

The World Meteorological Organisation warns that carbon dioxide-induced climate change and desertification remain inextricably linked because of feedbacks between land degradation and precipitation. Disasters are emerging: droughts, floods, hurricanes, typhoons, extreme heat and tsunamis.

Lives are lost, infrastructure is destroyed, funds are wasted, people are rendered homeless, marine life faces extinction and seawater is acidified. It is pertinent to considers climate change impacts when investing.