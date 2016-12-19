By Ndiamara Tegambwage ntegambwage@tz.nationmedia.com

“You journalists are to blame for the sacking of Dr Mwele Malecela…you are always on the run for scoops at the expense of one’s professional life…”

This is part of the telephone message (sms) I received from a reader of The Citizen on Friday night immediately it was known that Dr Malecela had been sacked for “things related to reporting on the presence of Zika virus in Tanzania.”

“Even if the Nimri boss had said it, why didn’t you first check with authority at the ministry before sending out your messages to bigger audiences? You are guilty of courting the sacking of the director of National Institute for Medical Research,” says the message in part.

Journalists, including those at The Citizen, could be blamed, accused of, and, or condemned for writing, not writing, hiding, interfering, exposing, writing too much or favouring this or that.

And this is where Dr Malecela comes in. She blames the media for giving an inaccurate report. She says the report she was handling was solely focusing on assessment of capacity of the device used to identify Zika and another virus (chikungunya).

This suggests that the director was not directly giving reports on the presence of the viruses, even if they were there, but reporting on the preliminary research focusing on the capacity of a device used to identify the viruses.

It is in identifying the capacity of the device you find the capacity or incapacity in identifying Zika or chikungunya. And, it is in this process you get the results that prove or deny your hypothesis that this place is infected with this or that virus.

For how does one prove the capacity or incapacity of a device in identifying a virus that is not in a given area?

Where does one get the impulse to test a device’s capacity in an area where, what one is seeking to establish the device’s capacity to identify, has never been seen or heard of?

How do we get to know the capacity of a device in identifying Zika and chikungunya virus if we are not directly dealing with the same virus at places of research and in given population?

What we see here tells us that the director wanted to talk about the device; but it was difficult to separate results on the device’s capacity or incapacity from the results which prove the capacity or incapacity of the device—the presence of Zika or chikungunya viruses.

This means what the director said in front of the minister, kind of denying the media reports, is what we call a “politically motivated technical defence,” loaded with condemnations of journalists for “reporting inaccurately.”

Her defence, however, does not succeed in reducing media reports to mere “concoctions, false and malicious” reportage. Why? Because malice cannot be proved in exposure of an endemic virus that must necessarily go.

However, given the facts on the ground—on the presence of Zika in Uganda and elsewhere in Africa and beyond—it is only the authorities to blame for maintaining silence on the endemic virus.

But the biggest issue here is that every endemic or epidemic or pandemic viruses or disease have an economic dimension. This is what always makes authorities hypersensitive.

They look at the viruses and disease as likely to threaten tourism, hamper investment and even discourage projects under bilateral and multilateral cooperation arrangement.

That is why anyone, at whatever level, who oversteps authority and announces an impending catastrophe likely to influence the politics and economics of the day, is automatically seen as a failure or enemy; their good intention notwithstanding.