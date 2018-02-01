By Prof Zulfiqarali Premji

Recent reports indicate that the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children spends Sh224 billion yearly on importing medicines – and that the imports bill would be smaller if Tanzania had the requisite manufacturing capacity.

As much as I agree with this, it nonetheless remains a long-term plan. I would have thought that – as a short-term strategy – adequate controls and monitoring of medical prescriptions would’ve been put in place to weed out unnecessary prescriptions so that the medicines bill is reflective of the actual needs. Indeed, even if we had domestic manufacturing facilities, we would still need to monitor medical prescriptions, anyway.

Unfortunately, I don’t see any prescriptions-monitoring strategy in place anytime soon – if only because none of the top-level leaders in the ministry, including the Health minister, has raised the matter.

Ghana started applying medical prescriptions monitoring strategies – and there was a healthy 30 per cent drop in prescriptions immediately.

To effectively monitor prescriptions is a tough undertaking that calls for appropriate technologies and skilled human resource.

Outdated mindsets also need to change, discarding defensive cultures – including the belief that what the doctor says is the gospel truth. That’s a fallacy. Prescription-monitoring demands more rigorous local policing of prescribing practices, with expert teams comparing data from different hospitals.

An open and transparent culture would allow – nay, REQUIRE – health professionals to question their colleagues regarding prescribing practices which are not in line with national guidelines.

Admittedly, there is a lot of good practice in place, which results in saving billions of shillings, but bad practice also co-exists with the good.

Instances of very high, increasing or low volumes of prescribing should be examined. The goal of medical prescription monitoring is to capture “mis-prescribing” and overprescribing of medication.

There is a special and urgent need to monitor prescriptions of antibiotics. There is a trend of treating viral infections with antibiotics – or, for that matter, every prescription has to have an antibiotic.

An editorial accompanying two recently-published studies warns of “increased costs from unnecessary prescriptions, adverse drug reactions, and subsequent treatment failures in patients with antibiotic-resistant infections…”

This is the more reason to reduce this epidemic of unnecessary antibiotic prescribing. There is no dispute that, for many people, prescriptions are beneficial – and even lifesaving. But, hundreds of millions of these prescriptions are wrong – they are either entirely unnecessary, or unnecessarily dangerous.

“Inappropriate prescribing” is an academically-gentle euphemism for prescriptions whose risks outweigh their benefits, thus conferring a negative health impact on the patient.

Instances of overprescribing include when a drug is used to treat a problem that, although in some cases is susceptible to a pharmaceutical solution, should first be treated with commonsense lifestyle changes.

At times, the illness is self-limiting and does not require any medication.

Common overprescribing is also due to replacing safest and least expensive treatment with an alternative, which is far too expensive due to marketing by the pharmaceutical companies involved. Pharmaceutical companies are making huge profits at the expense of people’s lives. Currently, the Big Pharma business is leading globally in mega-profits. It is estimated that the industry’s annual profit is more than $1 trillion.

In the event, industry operators will usually seek to undermine anything that makes people healthy; they want people to fall sick so that they will buy medicines – thus making more profit for Big Pharma.

Cause for suspicion is the anomaly of how the pharmaceutical industry spends money. First, the biggest amount is spent on lobbying; followed by marketing; followed by research.

Another anomaly is that when a new molecule is discovered, it is the company which discovered it that performs the clinical trial required to provide proof of its efficacy and safety.

This is definitely a case of vested interests. How can one trust the outcome of such a trial when it is the same company that invest so heavily on lobbyists and in marketing their products?

Why shouldn’t an independent body perform the clinical trials?

The Health ministry in Tanzania is doing a good job in ensuring quality health care, but there is still much room for improvement.

In my view, the Health Minster does indeed have noble intentions. But it is most unfortunate that the ministry has been dragging its feet on a number of issues, including this one on monitoring medical prescriptions.