Mixed feelings about changing face of world heritage site

By Ally Saleh

A lot has been happening of late in the town I was born and bred and where I have spent all my time in: that is the Stone Town -- the heart of Zanzibar.

A lot of activities to uplift the town and strengthen it have been taking place but mostly on infrastructure.

The change is really needed to increase the beauty of the town which was declared as the world heritage by Unesco.

Construction has been taking place at the famous Train House, which has been refurbished and it has become attractive.

We hope it will have more space, better shopping facilities as well as offices to let, as they are indeed in a short supply in the Zanzibar Town.

Most of the space is being used for tourism-related souvenir shops.

Just across the road from Train House, the Zanzibar government is planning to pull down the historical Darajani School to pave the way for the construction of a shopping mall at the expense of history and education.

That is one less school in the Stone Town whose population has soared.

Darajani has been standing for over seven decades now.

No wonder Unesco has said ‘NO’ to the project. Zanzibar conservation activists have been furious about it, saying it will obliterate a gem on the Isles’ history.

After a hiatus, the work seems to have resumed. It is feared that the Zanzibar government is going against the Unesco wish.

The other time the Isles government did contrary to the Unesco wish was when it allowed a historical building, known as Mambo Msiige, at Kelele Square in Shangani to pave the way for the Park Hyatt Hotel, a five-star in the Stone Town.

Zanzibaris are also concerned that it is just a matter of time before a investor is found to take over the remaining space at the then Bwawani Hotel, which was initiated by first President Abeid Amani Karume.

Bwawani Hotel has been left to decay for over two decades.

I believe a new tender is in the process after the previous bidder was rejected.

However, a lot is being done to improve roads and create open spaces for recreation.

Forodhani road has a new look and has added a great value to the seafront wall, making it picturesque.

Another project is taking place at Big Tree to create a garden that will increase the beauty of the town, which receives the bulk of 250,000 tourists either for sightseeing or staying and where two international festivals -- the Zanzibar International Festival and the Busara Music Festival -- are held every year.

However, much what is being done does not fully involve those who live in the Stone Town or their needs.

For instance, the Stone Town Authorities restrict the entrance into the town by motor vehicles without regarding the interest of those who live in.

The parking space in the town is being reduced.

Instead of ensuring that motorists have a parking space, they are left to fight for it themselves.