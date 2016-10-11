Modern living, yes, but safety must come first

By Citizen

Many people in major cities across the country now use pressure cookers. If used properly, the devices can really be convenient. In cities like Dar es Salaam, Mwanza and Arusha, pressure cookers are increasingly being adopted by the middleclass as they are more efficient in cooking some means for large families.

But this useful kitchen utensil is also fraught with danger. In Mwanza, for instance, cases of people sustaining serious burns as a result of exploding pressure cookers have assumed alarming proportions.

On average, three people sustain serious injuries in accidents associated with the devices every single day, according to the Mwanza Fire and Rescue Force Commander, Mr Andrea Mbata.

Accidents associated with utensils that use gas or electricity have burnt houses or killing people.

The consensus of the public is that the mishaps are attributable to poor safety measures.

In the kitchen, pressure cookers use an airtight lid to trap steam, which raises its cooking temperature to about 121 degrees Celsius—ideal for expediting the process of cooking.

The devices can vary by brand and model, but all pressure cookers generally have the same three components: a pressure regulator, to control and maintain pressure inside the cooker; a vent pipe, which allows excess pressure to be released; and a sealing ring, which creates a pressure-tight seal between the lid and the body.

These otherwise benign appliances are somewhat easy to turn into deadly weapons, according to Mr Mbata.

He points out that some people borrow a pressure cooker from their neighbour, and because of little knowledge they have about the utensils, they end up mishandling them.

To curb such accidents, instructions bearing on these devices should be in Kiswahili, and dealers should cultivate a culture of educating their customers on how to use them.

Safety is a matter of primary concern. Dealers of this appliance should put the safety of their customers first.

FLAG DESERVES FULL RESPECT

National honour is priceless, which is why people of a free country will sacrifice everything to defend their dignity as a nation. One symbol, indeed, the most significant symbol of a nation, is its flag.

We stand up in salutation when our green, yellow, black and blue flag is being hoisted at sunrise and do the same as it is lowered at sunset. That goes in tandem with the singing the National Anthem.

At any structure where this flag flies, Tanzania’s presence is felt. Which is why the report showing that 50 ships, property of a country that has been sanctioned by the UN, North Korea, must be causing discomfort to patriots of this nation.

The government, going by a statement by Foreign minister Augustine Mahiga, the party to blame in this mess Tanzania is finding itself in, is a Dubai-based agent he describe as notorious, who has irregularly registered the North Korean ships “on Tanzania’s behalf”.

We see a communication breakdown here, for it is expected that anything some agent does for Tanzania should be made known to, and approved by authorities in Dar es Salaam.