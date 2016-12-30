More needs to be done to market tourist sites

Tanzania is endowed with abundant natural resources, including beautiful tourist attractions that earn the country foreign exchange, create jobs and contribute to the nation’s gross domestic product. The major challenge is marketing and managing tourism, which is still a fledgling industry, but with the potential to grow further.

There is a tendency for people to see tourism as synonymous with the Northern Zone, where Mt Kilimanjaro and the Ngorongoro Crater are located, unaware that there are other tourist attractions that are not very well known because of lack of aggressive and innovative marketing.

The Lake Zone, for instance, has tourist attractions that are less talked about, but which can become famous if they are adequately publicised.

Apart from the world-famous Serengeti National Park, which straddles Mara and Simiyu regions, not much is known about the potential of the Lake Zone despite having numerous other attractions, including Saanane and Rubondo islands in Lake Victoria. Saanane is the smallest national park in East Africa, covering an area of only 2.2 square kilometres.

Ukerewe, the largest inland island in Africa, and 27 smaller islands that make up Ukerewe District, have several sites which tourists could find interesting.

In short, the Lake Zone has for many years been overlooked in terms of its potential as a magnet for tourists.

However, things are looking up after the Tanzania Tourist Board recently opened an office in Mwanza to cater for Mara, Shinyanga, Simiyu, Geita and Mwanza regions.