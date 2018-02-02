More to do on democracy

On Wednesday, the Economist Intelligence Unit released its 2017 Democracy Index, which ranks 167 countries on a 0 to 10 scale.

Tanzania was placed 91 with 5.47 points, which happened to be the highest in the whole of East Africa. According to briefing of the study, there are five criteria used to decide country rankings.

These are: whether elections are free and fair (“electoral process and pluralism”), governments have checks and balances (“functioning of government”), and whether citizens are included in politics (“political participation”), support their government (“political culture”), and enjoy freedom of expression (“civil liberties”). According to the Index, less than 5 per cent of the global population truly live in full democracies. These are countries that scored 8 and above.

This means the whole region is not yet a full democracy as per the criteria set by the globally-respected study. The strong message the study is sending to East Africans is that more needs to be done to transform member states into full democracies.