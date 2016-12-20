More vigilance needed during holiday season

By Citizen

The festive season is here with us. It is a period of goodwill, sharing and family reunions. There are, naturally, a lot of movements within towns and from one part of the country to another.

It is for this reason that issues of safety and security come on top of the agenda of the Police Force at this period. It is encouraging that the police are already beefing up their activities ahead of Christmas and New Year, the two occasions that mark the highest points of the annual festive season.

The move by the Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone authorities, for instance, to ban post-11pm activities of motorcycle taxi (bodaboda) and the Bajaj operators makes a lot sense.

As it were, because of the 24-hour availability of these low cost means of transport, city residents had come to believe they could stay anywhere till any hour of the night, assured of transport home.

Cases of passengers being robbed by thugs masquerading as motorcycle taxi operators (or thugs masquerading as passengers robbing taxi drivers) are a legion in our major towns and cities. Now this is why the latest intervention by the Dar es Salaam police must be viewed positively even as it appears to disappoint many, especially clubbers, night shift workers and other urbanites who undertake one form of nocturnal activity or other.

The bodabodas have been a favourite of city revellers who had come to disregard of the drinking hours rule for granted, for they were certain one could overindulge well into the late hours of the night while remaining assured of cheap transport home.

The police order will make everybody think twice before ordering a drink fifteen minutes to the closing time—11pm on weekdays and 12 midnight on weekends and public holidays.

Excessive drinking

While moderate drinking is acceptable, doing the same up to well past midnight as a matter of course is harmful, not only to personal finances, but to individuals’ health as well. Human beings seem to have a natural propensity towards self-destruction, hence the need of the State to enact laws that help people to avoid harming themselves—like laws that limit the hours during which its citizens can drink.

It is in the same viewpoint that the State enacts rules and regulations that limit the speed at which motorist can drive their vehicles. While common sense would make one understand that you don’t drive at 100kmph along a road that passes through a densely populated area, we have drivers who do that!

The World Health Organisation lists Tanzania among the countries with high rates of road traffic crashes. According to WHO data published in May 2014, road traffic accidents deaths in Tanzania reached 10,740, equivalent to 3 per cent of all deaths that occurred during the first quarter of the year.

It is therefore our hope that the traffic officers will sustain their vigilance to ensure safe travel at this part of the year. Celebrating must not be the same thing as having our people ending their lives prematurely through easily avoidable accidents.