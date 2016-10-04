Murder of researchers primitive, reprehensible

By Citizen

Tanzanians consider themselves civilised, peaceful and kindly people. And in many ways we are. Despite some isolated incidents of insecurity, ours remains one of the most peaceful countries in the world.

As we often like to proudly describe it, this country is an island of peace in a generally turbulent world. It is no wonder, therefore, that Tanzania is home to thousands of refugees from neighbouring countries, which are perennially ravaged by civil strife.

But there is a dark stain on this country’s image, thanks to the way some of our communities are solidly stuck in backward beliefs of the supernatural and witchcraft.

On Saturday evening, two researchers from the Selian Agricultural Research Institute of Arusha and their driver were brutally killed at Mvumi Ward, Chamwino District in Dodoma Region.

Residents in the ward committed the offence basis on incredulous, alarmist report that the researchers were mumiani (Kiswahili for human blood hunters and suckers).

How sad that among our communities, we have people who could believe that three men, fellow Tanzanians, would be driving around in broad daylight searching for people from whom to suck blood!

Such ridiculous beliefs were common in the pre-independence days to the 1960s and early 1970s. This is among the many senseless beliefs that should be totally behind us now but, alas, they are not.

In those days of yore, our people could have been forgiven, given that the majority were still heavily imbued in illiteracy and limited exposure. What is our excuse today, five decades-plus after uhuru?

Unverifiable accusations

It is a grim paradox of the 21st century that we can commit murder on the basis of unverifiable accusations of forceful blood collection and sucking!

As a senior research coordinator with the Arusha institution, Mr Charles Lyamchai, noted on Sunday, the slain researchers were issued with a letter of introduction before they travelled to Dodoma. However, the killers stuck to what they falsely believed and terminated the lives of their innocent compatriots!

Police in Dodoma have traced some of the letters introducing the now slain researchers to relevant authorities. This matter, therefore, calls for a thorough investigation of the circumstances in which they met their deaths.

This is the only way to stem the speculation that has linked negligence, on the part of local and district authorities, to the brutal killings of researchers whose work would have benefited the very people whose ignorance turned them into thoughtless murderers.

Occasions abound where members of security committees are confronted by dangerous people, compelling them to ask for support from fellow residents to subdue them.

But most importantly, we have to acknowledge the fact that we have pockets of unbelievable ignorance in some of our communities.

The killers of the two innocent researchers and their driver might have been seriously transfixed in the unwise conviction that they were meting out punishment to three dangerous criminals, the way robbers are lynched. That is, however, wrong, very wrong, all the same.