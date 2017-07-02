National interests must transcend party politics

By TheCitizen

For so long the public indignation over malfeasance in the exploitation of natural resources has been obvious – and justifiable. Huge tracts of land have been grabbed and farms hoarded, wildlife species have been smuggled out through airports in broad daylight, elephant populations decimated, ivory sold, rhinos poached, suspect mineral contracts made secret, but robustly defended by some government officials with the majority of frustrated Tanzanians seething with rage on seeing being short-changed. It has been something Orwellian.

Tanzania has been losing immensely.

Even tanzanite, which is only found in Tanzania, has been seen to be mined in other countries.

All that happened at a time when social services were deteriorating and poverty lingering despite highfalutin forms of initiatives against deprivation.

So, President John Magufuli’s campaign to clean Augean stables has gone down well with the public expectations.

He banned exports of concentrates and formed mineral probe teams whose reports sent shock waves internationally.

To avoid more future losses, the government on Thursday tabled three bills on the wealth of natural resources under the certificate of urgency.

We are aware that the sense of urgency with which Parliament is pushing to debate and pass proposed the Natural Wealth and Resources Contracts (Review-and renegotiation of Unconscious Terms) Act of 2017, the Natural Wealth and Resources (Permanent Sovereignty) Act, 2017, as well as the Written Laws (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, 2017 resources has drawn a mixed reaction.

This move has left many with questions on the time allotted for discussion, and for the gathering of public opinions on the bills.

Sentiments about endorsing bills hurriedly

Those opposing the endorsement of the bills under the certificate of urgency say many of the economic problems that Tanzania is facing resulted from hurriedly endorsed laws. They cite the current mining laws, which Parliament passed in 1997 under the certificate of urgency, triggering challenges including those on mineral concentrates.

In 2005, the House also endorsed three bills on natural gas and revenues, also under the certificate of urgency.

However, supporters of the approach cite benefits such as enabling Tanzania to own between 16 and 50 per cent of shares in mining firms if the bills become law. Ministerial powers and those of the Commissioner for Minerals in signing deals on behalf of Tanzanians will be clipped.

Parliament will have powers to veto deals on the exploitation of natural resources proposed by the Executive.

Draft bills show that there will be three mineral commissioners to ensure that they are not easily duped by mining multinationals.

One thing is clear: Tanzanians want to enjoy their God-given wealth. That should no longer be a preserve of the few. Proceeds of natural resources should be shared equitably. Therefore good laws are paramount to make deals transparent and licit. So, the public must know what is taking place and opinions duly heard.