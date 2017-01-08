By Ally Salehe

The question of nationals of one country living abroad and demanding certain rights in their countries of origin is not new. It is as old as man and civilization has allowed human movement from one point to another.

There are reasons why a person may choose to move to a foreign land and settle whether voluntarily or after being forced to. And now there are even terms describing or dividing them as to the nature of their flight or movement.

There are those who move as refugees as result of war or civil strife and those who settled in foreign land after having legally enter the country in question and decided to settle therein for reason of education, spouse, employment or any other.

Tanzania like many other countries have the Diaspora spread all over the world. Only of recent this Diaspora has been recognised and hence acknowledged as an important aspect of this country which as two integral parts – Zanzibar and Tanganyika.

I have confidence in saying Zanzibar has been the better side on being more tolerant to her Diaspora in allowing them to freely move in and out and having to make significant economic contribution and keeping alive the social web Zanzibaris are mostly associated to.

I stand to be corrected but I believe there has been hardly demands for Zanzibaris for dual nationality because the need was felt because they are treated better and always felt at home.

But I have to admit as well the idea of Diaspora has been a sensitive question when it comes to accusation of getting involved in local politics. However, the Zanzibar government has more worry some for the Diaspora leaning for the Opposition in belief one the Diaspora lives in Arabia and Europe and majority are anti establishment, though there can be cases these Diaspora are pro government and some might have accessed or climbed the political ladder.

Of late this Diaspora question has come to the surface and many attribute the reason to being sons and daughters of the upper and middle class having the muscles to push for recognition so as to be able to move in and to get the dual nationality status.

Thus the issue of Diaspora has become high on the agenda when mostly Tanzanians of Mainland origin wanted to come and have jobs and positions as well as vying for political positions, while still enjoying their status as citizens in other countries.

Well, dual nationality is not a recent idea and has been in practice in many countries of course with varying attributes depending on historic and social relations of country in question and as well as her economic and political level.

Tanzania had the best chance of settling the issue of Diaspora when it went through the constitutional review process under Judge Joseph Sinde Warioba and culminated into national congregation named the Constituent Assembly which not ended chaotically with the Opposition pulled out, but never settled the Diaspora question.

Of recent we have been hearing statements from Tanzania Mainland Minister of Land William Lukuvi as well as Zanzibar’s Ambassador Seif Idd lambasting on the Diaspora on questions of land claims as well of getting involved in local politics respectively, and one my ask if there was moral authority on this. As much as we attempt to push the issue under the carpet the uglier it would raise up.