By Freddy Macha

Imagine Africa, 2050.

How will it be like? How many of us (reading this) will still be alive?

Listen.

Around 1988 or 1990, I was living in South America and a regular reader of the very famous Newsweek and Time magazines, then equivalent to today’s Google, YouTube and blogs. Of course the difference was the bias. Newsweek and Time were American and weekly, whereas Google and blogs were created by Americans but are social media tools that may be accessed by anyone on the globe.

Citizen journalism...

One day I read “the briefs” in Newsweek and a certain science reporter was talking about the “future of telephones.” I do not remember the exact wording but a vision of things to come being bluntly explained. Something like: In ten to twenty years we humans will be walking around laughing and chatting on hand held telephones.

Seems normal in 2018.

But in 1988 it was science fiction.

Mobile telephones? Crazy idea.

Thirty years later, we have created the so-called “phone zombies.” Humans who cannot stop using communication gadgets – in toilets, dining rooms, cars, bedrooms, even while rushing to the bus.

Cell or mobile phones are an early 21st century reality. From Japan, Uganda, Peru to Canada...

Last Friday something similar caught my attention.

A glossy magazine inside London’s Evening Standard had an article about the future of sex. An author called David Levy was quoted predicting that by 2050, we humans will not just be falling in love with human robots “but marrying them.”

This laughable idea of marrying machines might sound odd but consider what I wrote here in 2014. Amanda Roberts, a London-based Englishwoman, married a dog called Sheba. Two hundred guests attended the extraordinary ceremony!

There are even stories of humans marrying objects! So if you can have a robot that not only fulfils your romantic requirements, why not a serious marital relationship?

The Sex Robots article, written by Emily Hill (“An Almost Human Touch”), explained why humans have reached such a stage.

Before we start suggesting that people in rich countries are “lonely and isolated,” let us pause for a moment.

A few weeks ago, while researching on a piece I am working on my Swahili YouTube channel (“Kwa Simu Toka London”), I interviewed several East Africans. One young chap confessed he was soon getting married but very worried. “Worried about what?”

Anyone who has been married recognises the suspense. Usually it might centre on in-laws not accepting you, money issues, property matters, and so on.

“I have problems with my potency.”

“How come? You are not thirty yet!”

Apparently there are many, dedicated members who came together to form the union due to frustration.

Like what kind?

Some guys find it hard speaking to women. They do not how to handle the conversation and female innuendos. Others have financial issues.

Those were some of the matters that resulted in joining such an organisation – to let off steam. Take into account, these days, young people can easily access pornographic material and well...to cut a long story...

Our friend eventually found someone and got married. But his libido was not up to standard.

This “fear” to perform is common everywhere.

Here we have spoken about males.

Females too, go through all sorts of huddles. Sex toys that resemble male members, etc, etc.

A book.

Robot Sex: Social and Ethical Implications, says a lot. Frustrated men and women living alone after various troubles. There are brothels in Germany and Spain with “sex working” robots instead of humans.

And it is not just sex robots...

Have you heard of the billionaire who has been funding research to prevent and “cure death.”? One of the things that has been said is taking Glutathione (some kind of anti-oxidant) to prolong life.

The quest for human satisfaction and expansion is endless.

How about drones?

So far we have associated drones with execution of extremist’s leaders. Sent by mostly American military.

Recently in the UK there has been widespread news about jailed personnel hiring private drones to deliver drugs, foods, weapons and other illegal goods in prisons. Early this week, a fashion show was said to include a parade of female handbags utilising drones. “Dolce and Cabana” the famous firm had remotely operated drones at a Milan clothes event.

In a nutshell?

This article is not trying to unfurl scientific discoveries and details of technological advancement. It is a flavour of what is around the corner. A hundred years ago, the idea of cars being major means of transport was fiction. Today cars form part of the culture and status symbol.

The year 2050 is not far away.

How will human emotional relationships will be?