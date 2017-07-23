OBLIQUE ANGLE : Beauty or beast, it’s our choice

By Deo Simba

Oftentimes, when you mention the word ‘beauty’, the first meaning your listeners are likely to attach to it is the way a woman looks. Other meanings normally become far-fetched.

Some dictionaries define beauty as a combination of qualities, such as shape, colour, or form, that pleases the aesthetic senses, especially the sight.

We can broaden our understanding--that beauty can appeal to the mind, for instance, especially when it is an idea. You read a piece of work and you are simply amazed by it. You visit a certain country and you simply cannot help but admire how everything is so orderly.

Beauty, so to say, can also be seen in how society is organised. How it works as an intelligent unit towards ensuring the welfare of its entire populace. The idea of the Global Happiness Index was built on this concept.

And, the opposite of beauty, as you rightly guessed, is ‘ugliness’-- the quality of being unpleasant or repulsive in appearance. This can be attached to many things—from ideas and society to real people.

Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. Indeed, it is someone experiencing a certain situation who can say whether they feel good or bad. And, most of the time, it is the very same people who can be holding the key to changing that situation.

We read almost every day of how thousands of people drown in the Mediterranean Sea as they attempt to cross into Europe. Most of these risk their lives running from war, poverty or oppression back home (well, there could be other reasons too).

If we were to go by the reason given by most of those rescued in the Mediterranean Sea—running from poverty—then we can say that they are running away from ‘ugliness’ to ‘beauty’. Africa is considered ‘developing’, while Europe is ‘developed’.

However valid their reason can be, there is a big ‘but’ in the choice they make. In my opinion, they should stay back home and play their part in transforming their countries to make them beautiful.

Choosing to run away is betraying their own people. In fact, they choose to go and enjoy the beauty created by others instead of creating their own.

Tanzania is a developing country. The first step towards making our country beautiful is by deciding the type of society we want to build. We must all act as one intelligent unit and move together towards that goal.

It cannot be and must not be the undertaking of just one person. All should be involved--and, not by force.

Our ideal society should be that which is free from the arch-enemies of disease, ignorance, poverty, corruption, oppression and insecurity. It means, we should strive to achieve the opposite of these vices.