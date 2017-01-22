OBLIQUE ANGLE : China, end fake goods trade

Let’s travel to the Far East today. China -- that most populous nation in East Asia -- is the second largest economy in the world. And, let’s not forget the fact that it is a country, whose influence in Africa is growing rapidly, much to the discomfort of the West.

Recently, this nation announced it was going to ban ivory trade on its borders. This is a very positive development, which was warmly received by all, who have been wishing this trade ended.

And, of course, given this decision, China deserves a huge pat on the back. Kudos to China and its people on this.

However, there is another decision that if China were to implement will also help so many other people across the globe, particularly Africa. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the European Union’s Intellectual Property Office came up with a report on counterfeit goods. It is titled: “Trade in Counterfeit and Pirated Goods: Mapping the Economic Impact”.

The April, 2016 report shows that the total value of imported fake goods worldwide was $461 billion in 2013.

OECD claims that over 60 per cent of these goods originate from China. Imagine! That is a huge sum of money by any standards. The report further says 63.2 per cent of all fake products seized in the world between 2011 and 2013 were from China. The other countries named are Turkey (3.3 per cent), Singapore (1.9 per cent) and Thailand (1.6 per cent).

The document shows that the top countries whose companies had their intellectual property rights infringed were the United States, Italy, France and Switzerland. Well, the data speaks volumes. Counterfeit business is real. The figures above just confirm what we, in many parts of Tanzania, have known to be the truth.

There has come a time when one of your items breaks down, someone else can remark: “Ah. Mchina huyo!” implying, “…that thing must have been made in China”. It is a common expression nowadays.

This is contrary to what China was known for in most parts of Tanzania 30 years back. In those days, things made in China were durable and adorable. Mothers proudly showed off before guests the Chinaware. Gone are those good old days.

I have not heard any efforts by the Chinese government to end this business of fake goods.

Fake goods hurt the recipient economies. The poor are most hurt because they have to keep buying the same item time and again because these things don’t last long. Instead of buying a pair of shoes that will last for two years, a poor man is forced to buy four or five pairs of shoes to cover this period – they simply don’t last.

Let China crackdown on counterfeit goods just like it has made the decision on countering ivory trade.