OBLIQUE ANGLE : Hint on how our values are lost

By Deo Simba @kakasimba

Not long ago, I was following a story telling program aired by a local TV station. The story teller was a lady sitting on a raised chair under a tree and was surrounded by young listeners.

On this particular day, the narrator told a story of how one child’s fortunes changed overnight for his one good deed. In the story, there was a princess who lost her chain. This happened at a busy market. But, one boy spotted it.

He attempted to look for the owner but lost her. The narrator paused and asked, “So, what would you have done had you found the princess’ chain?”

A number of hands shot up among the young listeners. The narrator picked one boy, about 10 years old. “I would have taken and hidden it at a safe place. Then, I would have later sold it and use the money!” The boy said it with confidence. It shocked me. Well, in the end the story showed that a child who found the princess’ chain tried all he could to take it back to the rightful owner. The story was meant to teach about being honest.

This story and the boy’s answer reflect very much what is going on in our society. We hear of accidents occurring somewhere. The first thing people do is not rescuing a life and property, but rather stealing from victims. You could be injured fighting for your life after an accident and a passer-by would be busy robing you as you literally watch helpless!

There are records of oil tankers being involved in accidents. The first action by residents in the accident scene would be siphoning the petrol. Tens of people have been reported dead in our country after such attempts during which then the petrol exploded.

Integrity, respect for other people’s property, respect for human life, being compassionate, and working hard and smart are values that we have long lost in our society.

No wonder we see that there is widespread corruption almost in every sector of the society. We lost the plot somewhere. We must go back there and try to rescue the situation.

A ten-year old boy thinking of stealing somebody’s property so that he would enjoy it later is what we have as members of our society. We must all decide to change, now that we want a different kind of generation to take over from us.

We must fix the family, which is the core building unit of society. We must fix our education – teach children on being honest. We must fix our religions which only tend to be showy. We must fix the media and politics of segregation.

President John Magufuli will not succeed in his crackdown on graft unless every member of the society becomes part of the war. Corruption is cancerous. We must play our part in eliminating it.

JPM has been lamenting that there are so many ghosts: workers, students and payments! Phew! The list is endless.