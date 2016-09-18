OBLIQUE ANGLE : Let’s expand our middle-class

By Deo Simba

My deepest condolences to all those who lost their beloved ones in the earthquake tragedy that hit Kagera Region recently. I sympathise with those who were injured as well as those who lost their properties.

Well, after the tragedy, the best we can do is stay calm and help each other pick up the pieces of our lives. As a nation, we must stick together. Let each one of us play their part well.

Industrialisation. This has become the buzzword under the administration of President John Magufuli. I envision that in five to ten years to come, we’ll have factories teeming with life in most parts of our country.

More people will be in formal jobs. Farmers will have ready markets for their crops. We’ll be consuming more domestic products, not cheap imports. Tanzania will become an exporter of manufactured goods instead of raw materials. Change will be everywhere.

Well. My dream ends there, let’s go back to reality. Here, I’ll ask economists to educate me. When we segment our society, we find that those in the highest class can be counted on just one hand. Those in the middle class only form about 10 per cent of the population. The rest, over 80 per cent, fall in the low-income earners category.

My interest is in the middle class. It comprises people who earn between $10 (Sh20,000) and $30 (Sh60,000) a day. Experts have it that a sizeable middle class is one of the key characteristics of an economy that is doing well. They have the purchasing power. The manner of their spending is the one that allows a robust economic growth. They drive the economy.

But, looking at the middle class in our country, I dare say that it is still very small. It is not big enough to support industrialisation. For domestic industries to flourish, a sizeable internal market is a must. So, if we build many industries while having a small market, will these facilities be sustainable? No. They won’t.

So, what should be done? I think, the government had better create environments for equitable wealth creation. The state should help build up this class. This is the biggest engine of any economy. Much as we may envisage an external market, the industries we want to build must first of all be sustained from within.

An American organisation rightly points out how to build a strong and sizeable middle-class: “The guiding principles of the road map to rebuilding the middle-class are values we all share: that work lies at the centre of a robust and sustainable economy; that all work has dignity; and that through work, all of us should be able to support our families, educate our children and enjoy our retirement.”

So, let’s value work. Let’s work smart.