OBLIQUE ANGLE : Love, trust and commitment in nation building

By Deo Simba

Have you ever asked yourself what your role is in nation building? Nations don’t just sprout, they are built. It is a long-term project. Whatever you do, it either builds the nation or demolishes it. Love is the guiding principle.

Even though a nation is built, it is not at all like any structure that you see—a house, bridge or tower. It is a complex structure with a life of its own. It is a being that has the body, spirit, mind and even convictions, emotions and unique characters.

So, all our efforts towards nation building must take these aspects into consideration. You shouldn’t just focus on building the mind and forget about the emotional or spiritual sides—you’ll fail.

One thing comes out clearly—nation building can never be done by a single person. Never. Team work is another key principle. And, participants (citizens) must have a way of communicating as they work on their grand project. You will probably recall the story of the Tower of Babel. After builders lost the means of communication—language—the project failed.

You have heard of what has been termed as ‘positive criticism’ as opposed to ‘negative’ one. Critics too make an important part to the nation building project. As you play your role, there will be those who will critically look at your work and point out the shortcomings.

When they do so, it doesn’t mean they want you to fail in your job. They want you to correct the mistakes so that the product of your job will come out the best. It all depends on how you take criticism.

From the above, it means you may have people by your side, who even if they see (or don’t see) your weaknesses they still don’t point them out to you. Hey, my brother, be mindful of such people as they don’t help you to come out with the best output. They are a liability to your leadership.

Nation building requires mutual trust. It requires commitment. It requires love. One expert says: “We are trusted because of our way of being, not because of our polished exteriors or our expertly crafted communications”.

And, Peter Drucker says: “The leaders who work most effectively, it seems to me, never say ‘I.’ And that’s not because they have trained themselves not to say ‘I.’ They don’t think ‘I.’ They think ‘we’; they think ‘team.’ They understand their job to be to make the team function. They accept responsibility and don’t sidestep it, but ‘we’ gets the credit.... This is what creates trust, what enables you to get the task done.” On Wednesday, UK’s Theresa May delivered a speech calling all Britons to play a role in building a nation for everyone.

In Tanzania, let’s not work towards division but building a nation for us all.

Tundu Lissu, praying for you brother!