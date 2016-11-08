ON MY MIND : Young people liberating themselves from injustices

By Prof Marjorie Mbilinyi marjorie.mbilinyi@gmail.com

There are a growing number of advocacy and service organisations composed and led by young women’s rights advocates which make an invaluable contribution to our society.

Msichana Initiative, led by Rebecca Gyumi, got well deserved publicity after its victorious High Court case which declared that early childhood (14-17 years) marriage of girls is Constitutionally illegal.

Rebecca Gyumi has won international acclaim on behalf of her organisation as well as several other local and international organisations who have been working together to abolish childhood marriage for many years.

In this article I would like to share information about two young organisations in Mwanza, Wadada Centre for Solution Focused Approach led by Lucy Elias and Wote Sawa, led by Angela Benedict. Both work with and/or focus on child domestic workers. Sophia Nshushi, a young feminist advocate for health rights, and I’m proud to say my extended grandchild, has kindly provided much of the information cited herein.

Begun in 2011, Wadada Centre for Solution Focused Approach (Wadada) is a registered young women-led nongovernmental organisation founded in Mwanza to empower young girls to advocate for their own rights to live free from sexual abuse and exploitation. The name “Wadada” means ‘sisters on solidarity’, and expresses their philosophy that working together girls can liberate themselves.

“Solution Focused Approach” emphasizes that young girls have the knowledge, potential solution and abilities to redirect their lives and should be in the forefront in overcoming oppression and building a new future. Wadada uses advocacy in holding the government and community accountable to create safe environments for girls to live free from abuse and its consequences in the Lake Victoria Region (Shinyanga, Mwanza, Kagera and Mara).

With limited resources, Wadada Centre has helped 35 sexually abused young girls to get legal aid and 50 young victims of sexual abuse received psychosocial and SFA counselling. Thirty young poor girls (including sexually abused girls) received entrepreneurship competency training.

In collaboration with Kivulini, 10 awareness raising campaigns were carried out to inform the public about the problem, consequences of sexual abuse and what can be done to prevent it. Group information meetings were held with 100 persons including employers, police staff, physicians, community leaders and young girls themselves to discuss together the problems and potential solution strategies.

I am particularly impressed by their innovative use of print, electronic media and community dialogues and hotlines which vulnerable girls and women can use to share their stories and get comfort and advice.

Wote Sawa started three years ago in Mwanza by former child domestic workers in order to advocate for the rights of child domestic workers in Tanzania. As reported recently in the media, the organisation rescued 565 young domestic workers during just one month of April; over 80 per cent are girls below the age of 17.

This followed their survey in Ngara and Kanazi suburbs of Mwanza which found that 30 per cent of the domestic workers were denied basic liberties like permission to worship, medical treatment and clothing. When asked what their hopes were for the future, they talked about going to school or learning an employable skill such as tailoring in order to become financially independent. This validates the economic empowerment strategies adopted by Wadada Centre.

Both organisations, Wote Sawa and Wadada Centre, are responses to the growing incidence of human and sexual trafficking not only in Mwanza, but in all major cities and towns of Tanzania. Contrary to the common notion that human trafficking is about cross-border movements from one country to another, they are successfully bringing into community and national consciousness the spectre of trafficking from rural to urban areas within our nation.

Without forgetting the pioneering work done by Tamwa for many years to research and publicise the plight of child domestic workers, to advocate successfully for the Sexual Offences Bill, and to provide practical counselling for victims of sexual and domestic abuse.

The problem of human trafficking and child domestic worker oppression will, to my mind, increase with the growing immiseration of rural communities, and withdrawal of public support for smallscale producers in favour of the large-scale agriculture sector.