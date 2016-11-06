OUR KIND OF ENGLISH : Of Kigamboni SKY City, BREAKING contracts

By Abdi Sultani

Language is about speaking. What we write is a representation of speech, the output of the human mouth. That’s why language teachers tell their learners: “Beware the way you speak, for if you speak lousily, you’ll write just as lousily!”

It breaks my heart when I hear a grown-up Mswahili, a citizen of Bongo which is the most Swahili of all the Swahili nations of the world, say “nasubiria kula” instead of “nasubiri kula”. The ones I reprimand (yes, I do that often) normally respond: “But, mzee, that’s just spoken Kiswahili… you’ll never catch me committing that to paper.” That’s a lie!

Yes, because I’ve come across the “kusubiria” nonsense at least once, on a prime page of a highly respected Kiswahili newspaper, courtesy of the pen of a relatively senior scribbler. That almost killed me, wallah!

Having thus lectured, let’s move on and share gems collected over the week, so, here we go…

On Page 4 of Bongo’s huge and colourful broadsheet of Saturday, Oct. 10, there’s a story entitled, “Police question healer as child’s body found near his house”, in which the scribbler says in his intro: “Police in the region are holding traditional healer PM for questioning after a four-year-old child was found dead near his house, having undergone HORRIBLE raping and sodomising…”

Now the act of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old minor—and indeed anybody—cannot be anything but horrible and so, the scribbler didn’t have to say it. We call the tendency to give unnecessary elaboration “verbosity”, a habit journalism tutors tell us to avoid, more so when it gives the impression you’re underestimating the intelligence of your readers.

And then, when a child aged four is sexually assaulted, how do you separate her/his “raping” and her/his “sodomising”? Isn’t our colleague in Iringa aware of the expression “carnal knowledge of a minor”? Indeed, that is also giving too much of sordid information.

Furthermore, let’s remind ourselves—again: the word RAPE—in Kiswahili BAKA—should be used to define sexual assault against an adult—a person who has reached what lawyers call “age of consent”.

A minor, who under the laws of Bongo is a person under 18 (below the age of consent), isn’t raped; he/she is DEFILED. The word in Kiswahili, ANAJISIWA.

Come Sunday, October 30, and the sister tabloid of the above cited broadsheet ran, on Page 3, a story entitled “Police consulting on annulling Oysterbay land investment deal,” in which the scribbler, purporting to quote Judge PK of Lushoto, writes:

“You need to ensure there will be no legal problems if you BREAK the contract with the client to avoid huge compensations.”

Oh, no! To say “break” a contract is falling into the trap of direct translation scourge. In this case, our colleague translated from Kiswahili the phrase “KUVUNJA mkataba”. Now in English, kuvunja mkataba is to “TERMINATE” a contract”.

Let’s move back to the Saturday, Oct. 29 edition, of Bongo’s senior-most broadsheet. In a story, “CCM wants leaders’ accounts probed”, which starts on Page 1 and continues on Page 3, the scribbler says:

“… He made his remarks in connection with the current CAG report … which had discovered irregularities in the major SKY City project at Kigamboni, a joint venture between the NSSF and Azimio Housing Estate.”

Sky City? Maybe, but the last time we checked, the ambitious housing project in Kigamboni where a one- acre plot costs Sh800 million (NSSF says it’s Sh25 million), is called SATELLITE (not Sky) City project!

In another Para, the scribbler, purporting to quote an MP, writes:

“The current hatred FOR the government shown by ZK in fighting corruption shocks me,” said Mr S.

Hatred for the government? Nope; we say “hatred TOWARDS the government”.

And finally, in the tabloid whose boss signs this columnist’s paycheque (Tuesday, Nov.1 edition), there’s a story entitled “Boarders forced to sleep on the floor”, the scribbler, purporting to quote an RC, writes: “As if THAT IS NOT ENOUGH, they are also forced to use a laboratory as a dormitory,” said the RC.

In Kiswahili, which must have influenced our colleague, is “Kana kwamba hilo lilikuwa halitoshi.” In English, however, we ought to say “As if this WERE NOT BAD enough….”