STRAIGHT TALK : Of Magufuli’s joy over CUF internal strife

By Ally Salehe

It was very surprising and indeed chilling to hear President John Magufuli making negative public remarks about Ukawa – that alliance of the Opposition parties (Chadema, CUF, NCCR-Mageuzi and NLD) demanding a people-centred constitution -- when inaugurating the Bombadier planes bought by the government for the of the national carrier ATCL.

He said while addressing the Ukawa mayor of Dar es Salaam City by uttering a statement that turned my stomach, “Ukawa itself is breaking into pieces.”

Well, I find this statement a very unfortunate one, especially the fact that it came from the President who is the custodian of democracy. Strange enough, it revealed one thing – he knows what is happening. So, given the fact that he knows, some of us wish to tell him that a broken or divided Opposition is not healthy to any country. Such a state serves no good in enhancing people’s participation in the governance of their country.

Of all people, the President ought to know that a weak or broken opposition or those parties undergoing infighting of whatsoever nature is not good for peace, security and stability of the country. Such a state is a recipe for chaos.

It is also important for the Head of State to understand that a weak and divided opposition has negative effect to the contribution expected in Parliament, particularly in carrying out the functions of law making and oversight of the running of the government. It means the country would be losing big when it comes to the question of checks and balance.

At the same time, a weak and divided opposition will mean there would be no meaningful networking at the grass root level and hence no means or conduit for the government to deliver a message or reaching out to the masses.

With such utterance, which one might call unguarded, is sending the wrong signal that the President and hence by implication his party, CCM, is happy on what is happening to CUF and Ukawa.

This tends to throw more petrol into fire and as such tends to strengthen belief that the internal CUF strife is not happening for nothing, but there is an external hand at play. The role of the office of Registrar of Political Parties and the Police bear witness to this.

It is unheard of for one section of political party taking control of an office forcefully and occupies it and the President seeing it as laughing matter or a joke.

I do not believe if the President is well advised on what can be the catastrophe that could unleash if the other side in the conflict decides to take back the occupied building and as we do not know how barricaded it is from the inside.

In Africa, political leaders relish weak opposition as it makes it easy for them to win and they will be ready to plot on that, or aggravate it or stand and watch the fire and knowing the fire could catch on.

I have never heard Jose Mourinho of Manchester United or Arsene Wenger of Arsenal wishing ill of their opponents but rather wish them well so that they would be able to feed their best teams and go for the challenge. And that is the spirit and way to go be it in football or politics and we have to instil this into the hearts of Tanzanians.