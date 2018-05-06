Of Press freedom and capturing FDI

Tanzanians joined the rest of the international community to celebrate ‘World Press Freedom Day’ on May 3. This year’s global theme – ‘Keeping power in check: Media, Justice and the Rule of Law’ – was intended to “cover issues of media and the transparency of political processes; the independence and media literacy of the judicial system, and the accountability of state institutions towards the public.”

As the Unesco director general, Ms Audrey Azoulay, says in her message regarding the 25th commemoration in the annual series, “on the occasion of this year’s World Press Freedom Day, Unesco is organising an international conference for the defence of the freedom of the press, to be held in Ghana, during which the ‘Unesco-Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize’ will be awarded.

“The Prize bears the name of the Colombian journalist assassinated in 1986 for bravely denouncing the power of drug-trafficking cartels. Today, we invite you to celebrate Press Freedom and the work carried out by journalists – and to participate in the online campaign around the hashtags #WorldPressFreedomDay and #PressFreedom…”

Well and good…

In Tanzania, World Press Freedom Day was celebrated in different metropolises, including especially the commercial capital Dar es Salaam and the administrative capital Dodoma, recently accorded city status by President John Magufuli.

Speaking in Dodoma on Press Day, the Tanzania Chapter chairman of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa-Tan), Ms Salome Kitomari, lamented that Tanzania dropped from the 71st to the 93rd position in the ‘Global Index on Press Freedom’ rankings of some 180 countries!

Seemingly-endeless abductions, maimings and killings

Apparently, this unfortunate retrogression is the result of seemingly-endless abductions, maimings, and the occasional killings of journalists by ‘persons unknown,’ as well as general infringement of press freedoms, including suspending publishing and broadcasting by some private-sector mass media organs…

In the event, stakeholders and well-wishers say the relevant authorities, especially the government, must move heaven and earth – and mountains in-between – to ensure that the allegedly ‘unknown’ perpetrators are identified the soonest, and just as soon brought to justice!

And, as UN secretary general António Guterres says, “on World Press Freedom Day-2018, I call on governments to strengthen press freedom, and to protect journalists. Promoting a free press is standing up for our right to truth!”

While on this, we at The Citizen call upon the mass media fraternity in Tanzania, and the Press in particular, to do a good turn for Tanzanians by promoting our country as the preferred investment destination that it’s fast becoming

Testimony to this is the recent arrival in the country of potent business delegations from four major Economies pursuing our lucrative investment opportunities: China (ten prospective investors), Germany (30+), France (40) and Israel.