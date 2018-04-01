Of absentee presidents

By Erick Mwakibete

President Paul Biya of Cameroon was in the news recently for holding a cabinet meeting; his first in two years.

As his country continues to grapple with a severe political crisis between its Francophone and Anglophone regions which threaten to split the country and turn a political crisis into a security crisis, his critics have long accused him of indifference and running the country like a private property with prolonged absences and at times his whereabouts are a matter of speculation.

He is not the only president in Africa who can put up a disappearing act. In most cases these disappearances have been associated with ill-health of those occupying the presidency despite denials from government officials and in some cases these denials were proven to be nothing more than putting a spin on severe developments behind the scenes.

In secretive regimes like North Korea, its leaders rarely venture beyond their political borders and when that happens their whereabouts are shrouded in mystery and the details confirmed after the fact.

Say what you may but these “disappearances” and prolonged absences of African presidents are indicative of changed times on the continent with regard to its politics and how power is gained, kept and lost.

In the era of political and economic liberalisation, an African president has become a globe-trotter in search of many things from recognition, better healthcare, aids to vacations. It is common for a president to travel abroad before venturing to any other part of his or her country outside the capital.

Frequent absences of a president from his or her country has many implications including the financial burden taxpayers have to carry to clear the bill. There is the lack of enough time for the president to deal effectively with domestic challenges, creating an environment in which those around the president become “mini-presidents” in their own right where only rumours of their alleged closeness with the big man is enough to line-up people seeking favours and their grievances to be presented to the ears of the big man.

After all, Africa is a continent of oral societies.

A foreign trip was a dangerous affair to an African president in the past especially when the Cold War and geopolitics calculations were factored in. While a foreign trip has remained dangerous to some presidents on the continent, the reasons have shifted from being global to regional or domestic dynamics as is the case of Burundi where its president has virtually become a political hermit who rarely ventures beyond his political borders because of the nightmare he had in 2015 after his travel to Tanzania for regional summit led to a failed attempted coup, which Bujumbura pointed an accusing finger across the border to Kigali.

Post-colonial Africa rarely deposes its presidents while they are away; instead preferring to seize or assassinate them, as it were removing the possibility of them making a comeback. This means that in the past it did not matter how power was gained, what mattered was how it was kept. The continent had no stomach to condemn coups or attempted coups.

That has changed today.

An African president whose whereabouts are unknown because of ill-health worries more about schemers behind his back seeing him as a setting Sun and not a coup. Even those who acquire power through coups retain power through elections; stolen or otherwise. In the past, once strongmen acquired power they constantly worried about coup plotters.

Today, once a strongman has full control over the army, the most headaches have to do with how to rig or buy elections after every few years; that of course after term limits have been successfully scrapped.

If media reports are to be believed, some of these absentee presidents spend time away from their countries for as long as two months.

In an era gone by on the continent that would be unthinkable in most countries as the rules of the game were constantly fluid and a leader could easily be swept aside by global currents even if they had a hold of regional or domestic dynamics.