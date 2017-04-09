Of experts on God, sex and politics

By Samuel Sejj

One of my professors (may he receive a bountiful reward) told me that most people had an opinion about God, sex and politics. If he was taking a class and nobody seemed interested, he would turn to one of these three themes.

‘Believe me Sam,’ he said, ‘everybody thinks they know a lot about these three things.’ My professor was spot on and it has always intrigued me how these subjects fixate people.

First to God. The jury on his (note the his) existence has been out so long, they are probably never going to come home with the verdict. The matter of God (read religion) evokes deep emotions among societies; it is not surprising that matters of the supernatural are the cause of so much distress, plunder and murder.

Just this evening I saw on Al Jazeera Television, pictures of a woman who had been stoned to death for adultery! I wondered, what kind of God would allow his creatures to be treated in such a manner for indulging in the most basic of instincts – sex. Why would Christian kill Muslim, or why would Muslem kill Christian? Is this the way of Jesus Christ or Prophet Muhammad?

Karl Marx called religion the opiate of the people. If it is anywhere near opium, then small wonder many are called to sin in the name of God! Perhaps your best answer to God is Pascal’s wager. The long and short of it is that you should wager on the side of God’s existence. If he exists and you believe, you will go to heaven. If he doesn’t, you lose nothing.

Then again everybody has an opinion about sex. Most of us think we have enormous sexual prowess. Even when we can’t stay the course for three minutes (to beep according to one Ugandan tabloid), we still think we are God’s (there you go again!) gift to the world. Many more of us also think that other people’s sexual orientations or opinions are taboo. Africans (especially the bishops and politicians) cannot countenance one man coveting another’s behind, or a woman getting down on her sister. There has been a second schism in the church because of people’s sexual orientations. Do not be surprised; the first schism was also caused by bedroom matters!

So you see how sex gets in the way of God’s affairs! The West on the other hand, would deny Africa aid for not respecting gay rights. I say with tongue in cheek, let the West legalise polygamy, and we Africans shall legalise homosexuality. It never hurt to negotiate a win win!

To negotiate a détente about God and sexual orientations, we need politicians. Now these come in all shapes and sizes. To understand them you have to have read Jeremy Paxman’s ‘The Political Animal’.

According to Paxman, they are either untrustworthy, power-hungry, hypocritical misfits or hopeless idealists! Now who would want such a set of ‘dysfunctional’ people negotiating for him/her matters regarding God and sex? Politics matters, but for the most part brings out the worst in human beings. Politicians care less about whether God exists or people’s sexual orientation. What they would really care for in this case, is their role in deciding whether God exists and whether we can lock up people of certain sexual orientations or those who use explicit sexual language to make their point.

The jury will be out for a long time because there is no correct position to matters pertaining to God, sex and politics. The problem is that those with power arrogate truth to their opinions and believe their morality is superior. If we were more tolerant and less megalomanic, the world would certainly be a better place.

This is an abridged version of the article written in February 2012. See samuelsejjaaka.com for the unedited version.