OBLIQUE ANGLE : On free speech and the caveman

By Deo Simba dsimba@tz.nationmedia.com

Is it from my naivety? Was there any point in the history of humanity when it was all peaceful--complete peace? A time when there was not a single war in any part of planet earth or in our minds?

In prehistory, men and women struggled against nature--I can bet it wasn’t easy. There were also those who sought at any cost the chance to monopolise power and use it over others--and they did.

War. There has always been war--in all its forms. The male race seeking to dominate over the female race. One ethnic group bent towards subjugating another. Ancient literature and even the Holy Scriptures are full of examples of such battles.

I have said it here before--in the exterior, man (human being) has changed a lot. Technology has advanced in such ways words cannot explain. But, in the interior, man remains the same. The caveman continues to live in us.

Don’t panic. What the ancient man sought was power of dominance over others. That tendency has not died. It lives on. Almost all of us are characterised by this deep desire for power. It may remain dormant for a long time, but it’s always there.

May be this is why Abraham Lincoln came to the conclusion: “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.”

So, a man’s true character is best manifest when he gets some sort of power. This person may be a husband, wife, father, mother, teacher, prefect, an officer, a manager, a priest, a sheikh, a street leader, a president, an army general or any position that gives him advantage over others.

Look around you. You can’t fail to notice these people. They are always out trying to prove to themselves (and their egos) that they are the ones holding the power. And, if you dare challenge them, woe unto you.

It is based on this understanding that human beings have tried to develop mechanisms of trying to tame this egoistic tendency. Societies exist because of the ‘social contract’ arrangement that exists and holds the particular society together. When that social contract is violated -- you get war, you get civil unrest, or you get a dictatorship that uses the barrel of the gun to enforce its dominance.

That is why we had Nazism and Apartheid and other forms of dictatorships. Ideologies were created to further these systems--and, may be these were some pseudo-ideologies, their correct name should have been ‘brainwashing’.

With the on-going Trump-Kim Jong-un set up, how can we say that we have truly freed ourselves from the ‘caveman thinking’? When newspapers are banned, when free speech is forced into shrinking, how can we say that we’re different from the caveman? Freedom war must continue.

When constitutions are not respected, when we give simplistic answers to complex issues, the caveman lives on in us.