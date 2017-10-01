Only partnerships can help curb endemic malaria

By Saumu Jumanne Saumu.j@gmail.com

Malaria is one of the most dangerous diseases in the world killing millions of people. Most of them are poor and cannot afford adequate medication. No wonder, it never gets enough attention in many nations across the globe. Yet, all lives matters, be it of the poor, rich, young or old.

According to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) (Doctors Without Borders) in Tanzania between January and May, there have been a spike in malaria in two of the largest refugee camps in Kigoma--Nduta and Nyarugusu.

This information was shared to me by Eleanor Weber Ballard, Field Communications manager MSFCH - Tanzania. She indicated that the disease has become hyper endemic in Kigoma, affecting tens of thousands of refugees in just three months!

Ms Eleanor indicated that, in February, there were about 12 per cent increase in the number of malaria cases in Nduta, while children under the age of five on the same month amounted to 40 per cent of patients. This is very sad, and a pointer to that, concrete action should be taken to control the situation.

The other day, BBC carried a story titled “alarm as ‘super malaria’ spreads in South East Asia” The main gist was the “rapid spread of super malaria,” which scientists have warned it’s “an alarming global threat.”

The worst part is that, this kind of malaria parasite is resistant to the main malaria drugs in the market, thus available drugs are not able to kill it. The parasite is mostly noted in Cambodia, Thailand, Laos and Southern Vietnam. If not contained, it is just a question of time before it finds its way into Africa.

With this scenario, the danger of malaria becoming untreatable is becoming more real. Prof Arjen Dondorp of Mahidol-Oxford Tropical Medicine Research Unit in Bangkok voiced the fear that the new strain can eventually jump to Africa.

Available numbers indicate that malaria in 2015 only infected over 200 million people and about 400,000 mostly children in Africa, lost their lives.

In a statement that hardly got local coverage, former President Jakaya Kikwete, about two weeks ago told UN General Assembly (Unga) aside meeting that “Malaria is not acceptable.”

The statement was made at a dinner dubbed Speak Up Africa (a Policy and Advocacy Action Tank), and I only came across his words, because they were tweeted by Nata Menabde, executive director, World Health Organization Office at the United Nations.

We need to have passion as a nation for eliminating malaria. Starting from the common mwananchi to the top leaders, why? Considering that about 90 per cent population in our dear motherland lives in areas with prone to malaria transmission, if we get strains that are resistant to medicine, it will be a total disaster.

Of course we have great efforts being made to stop malaria, but I think they need to be fortified. The other day, we read the world’s largest drone delivery network would be launched in our country to “save the lives of women giving birth and children struck by malaria.”

Then it was announced that, The African Technical Research Centre, an Arusha based research centre, has come up with new two drugs for treating malaria.

The media described them as lasting solution to the malaria malady. All the efforts by doctors and researchers in Tanzania, if national awareness is added, they will definitely bear fruits. My take is that, as a nation fighting malaria need to be taken more seriously, the current efforts should be redoubled, so that we can eliminate the disease.

This is in line with the advice of the WHO, Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, that “If we are to meet global malaria targets, we need strong leadership in malaria-endemic countries”.