By Ally Saleh

This week has been tumultuous in the Tanzanian political scene and the message sent out is very bad as it is threatening the country’s political health.

But this is not the first time. It has occurred several times since the current regime ascended to power in the last two years and we can openly say it does no augur well with the country’s political development.

We cannot keep quiet over the things that are happening because if we do so it will be de-service to the country and its people. Keeping quiet will make political leadership accountable someday. They will be blamed for abdicating their roles. On this, I’m speaking in my capacity as a Member of Parliament.

We’ve been raising our voices on the issue of the many arrests that have been recorded against Members of Parliament as well several other political party leaders especially those from Chadema.

While we know and appreciate the role of the state in maintaining peace and stability, we still have something to say.

We have sadly noted that what is happening has been mostly affecting the Opposition and not the ruling party side. We hope and want to believe that this is not by design.

If this were happening because the Opposition politicians were not fulfilling their duties or zealously over doing, we are ready to hear criticism so we can mend our ways.

It also high time the security organs in the country made it clear and show that they truly are executing their duties fairly and that there is not hidden agenda. We still want to give them the benefit of the doubt that they are acting with integrity.

We expect those organs to fulfil their obligations with the full understanding that the primary duty of Members of Parliament is to check on the government help it to better serve the people.

So it should be understood that a Member of Parliament has to perform his duties in and out of the Bunge although outside Parliament there is no privilege as enjoyed in the debating chamber.

Privilege or no privilege but a Member of Parliament has to continue working and it is time the security organs understood this. They should make sure lawmakers have ways of reaching out to the people.

Political duty is continuous and has no time or area limitation. We have no borders and no one should create such borders...Imaginary or real. But sadly such borders now appear to be made to exist to the disadvantage of the Opposition politicians. This country is ours and whatever is said should for the benefit of all and not the contrary. We should all be on equal understanding of this principle.

It is sad that as we said, all those who have come into the hand of the law, are from Chadema. We understand that they are not saints, but why only them? We hope the State will look at this matter closely and mend things so that the nation would not be split further.

So many cases are being filed at police stations and probably heading to the courts. We think this will increase political disruption that we do not need.

Some of us think the government and the Opposition can sit down and discuss the best way forward. The sooner we do it the sooner we will stop this poisonous atmosphere from spreading further.

It is to nobody’s advantage. The country is hurting. The people are unhappy about what is going on. Tanzanians are well known for using dialogue to sort out any internal differences.