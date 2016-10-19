Our industries must first satisfy domestic demand

By Citizen

A report launched in Dar es Salaam on Monday entitled, “The Census on Industries” shows that less only about 19 per cent of Tanzanian industries produce goods which find their way to the international market. Pundits see this as a very little, and we agree. However, we don’t consider producing goods for export is a do-or-die thing.

Our producers need to first ensure they quantitatively and qualitatively meet the local market demands. This will benefit the country in several ways.

First, producing enough goods which meet local demand will help to reduce the country’s import bill. This will boost the nation’s foreign reserves while also improving money circulation locally, a situation that is sure to make the economy vibrant.

We should remember that an obsession with the foreign market when we have problems meeting local demands will be counterproductive as it will simply attract more imports.

Improved industrial production targeting the local market would also mean more jobs for our people, for satisfied local consumers translate into an increase in demand.

Again, our industries will be doing the country immense good if they focused on goods that use locally produced raw material, especially from agriculture.

Agro-processing plants will mean an enlarged market for our toiling farmers who have to perennially contend with seeing large amounts of their produce going to waste whenever they get bumper, for lack of market.

It also important to have a concerted campaign to motivate Tanzania to cherish goods produced locally. But we hasten to add that his should not mean protecting local factories that produce shoddy goods.

Out industrials must gear at manufacturing goods that have quality that competes with imported varieties, for once they succeed in that score, we can be certain the foreign market will be hours for the taking, albeit in a gradual way.

MODERNISE LIVESTOCK KEEPING

Mwananchi newspaper yesterday published a story on drought in Karagwe District. One of the direct effects has been deaths of livestock.

This has forced herders to sell cows for as little as Sh20,000 per head, down from Sh600,000 just a few months ago. This shows just how serious the problem is.

This trend is not new in Tanzania. It happens from time to time. Herders often find themselves cornered during the dry season. Some even decide migrate to other parts of the country in search for greener pastures for their livestock.

As migrations occur, laws and by-laws are violated, leading to conflicts and numerous environmental problems.

It is high time our people noted that livestock keeping practices need to change. Herders must only keep animals they can manage throughout the year.

Pastoralists now need to focus more on quality rather than quantity. Drought and disease resistant breeds and those that provide relatively higher amount of milk should be adopted.

The government should step in and educate herders on why they need to change the way they engage in animal husbandry. Land is getting scarcer; pasture land is shrinking, water sources as well due to climate change and increase in human populations.