STRAIGHT TALK : Our society needs a great deal of soul searching

By Ally Salehe

If there is anything, then Mbeya Day Secondary School got a huge publicity this week—even as it was a negative one. But with a keen public relations expert, that is a recipe for good days ahead of this institution that was unknown to many Tanzanians before.

But also the school got unprecedented attention in a matter of hours from three government ministers: Mwigulu Nchemba of Home Affairs, Prof Joyce Ndalichako of Education and George Simbachawene of Local Government.

For those not in touch with the media--be it print, electronic or social network-- I would put you into picture before I dwell on the issue with a critical eye. The angle I have missed in the on-going public debate on the item in question.

It all happened after a clip went viral on social media showing a student being ruthlessly battered by three people later identified as practising teacher trainees posted at the school as part of their practical training. No doubt the clip shocked the nation but also galvanised them into raising their voices and condemnations for the level of cruelty that was shown.

The out-burst of the clip which helped Tanzanians and the world to learn about the issue emerged at a time when the disoriented and culture of cruelty and impunity is quickly gaining roots.

As much as quick steps have been taken on the Mbeya Day Secondary School incident, but in the same week we heard of soil researchers where brutally killed by irate villagers. Again there was the story of a man whose eyes were gouged by a man nicknamed Scorpion—a lord who terrorised parts of Buruguni.

Like always all Tanzanians talked about the three events and some passing judgements. There is nowhere I heard whether the teacher-trainees were heard. This is not because I condone what they did but for the reason of upholding principle of natural justice.

To me what happened in Dodoma, Mbeya and Dar es Salaam is but a manifestation of an ailing and rotting society in which core family values, work ethics and social cohesion are no longer maintained. This breeds contempt and lack of nationalistic values.

This also breeds hatred resulting from too huge class differences and we cannot escape but experience recklessness, thievery, cruelty and all sorts of evils. When almost everyone is crooked in the society, the young fumble to find a father figure and can’t as there is no ounce of wisdom left among the people.

For instance, if the government can order its troops to torture people on Pemba Island simply because they are for the Opposition, when the state can hold for four years 75 preachers for alleged terrorism charges without the case even beginning, what will be the reflection down the ladder?

So let me conclude by saying that Tanzania needs to do thorough soul-searching. Strange values seem to quickly be replacing those that were handed down to us by our forefathers; cultures abhorrent to us are gladly being accepted. There is no gate keeping because there are no gate keepers as each one of us is tainted.

The Mbeya teacher trainees did what they did copying from their own society where that level brutality has been many times unleashed by our security forces as against wananchi and caught on camera. We are only raising our voices because it happened in a classroom.