LETTER S FROM MY FATHERLAND : Out of Africa, into peace: Part I

By Rupal Ramesh Shah

After hearing about the multiple acts of violence against Africans in India, I felt it necessary to respond to the senseless acts of violence. My perspective is unique as I consider myself a Tanzanian-Indian-American.

I was born in Tanzania to a Tanzanian father and an Indian mother. My paternal grandfather, who was orphaned at a young age, was taken to Moshi, Tanzania from Gujarat, India in the early 1900s. My grandfather settled in Tanzania and built a life for himself in that country. Many years before I was born, he passed away.

Although I never had a chance to meet him, what I know about my grandfather is that, although his roots were Indian, he enjoyed living in Moshi and considered it his home until his last breath.

As a third generation Tanzanian, I have always considered Moshi my home. Not only was I born there but I spent a significant part of my formative years in that town. Even as we maintained our Indian roots and culture, I consider myself Tanzanian because that is the only country that is familiar to me. While I have visited India three times, I have never stayed there for long periods of time, and have only seen India as a tourist.

There are many reasons why Indians like myself have continued to not just survive, but thrive in Tanzania. The first key component is acceptance. Long before I was born, in my grandfather’s time, Indians were welcomed in Tanzania. Not only were they welcomed but were also warmly accepted, despite their cultural differences. In fact, the Indian culture has become so intertwined with the local Tanzanian culture that samosas are constantly sold at street corners. Until we visited India, many of us did not know about the true origins of such foods. My Tanzanian friends also appreciate other parts of our culture, such as Bollywood movies. Famous Hindi songs such as “I am a disco dancer” in which Bollywood movie actor, Mithun Chakraborty dances in flashy clothes is well known.

The second component is peace. Tanzania never had a civil war or religious strife. Although Christianity is the predominant religion, people of different religions have been able to practice their own customs. As a Jain, we celebrated festivals in our temple and opened it up to the rest of the community. Similarly, people of other religions did the same. It is obvious to me that acceptance and peace are necessary to build a cohesive community. Africans have migrated to India as students and professionals. Just as Indians did in Tanzania, Africans have tried to build a life for themselves in India. Yet, the lack of acceptance they face is far different from the treatment Indians received when they migrated to the African continent.

In India, Africans have been given various labels from ‘dark’ to ‘wild’ to ‘violent.’ Indians see them as ‘others’ which automatically builds a barrier between themselves and the Africans. Similar to the Indians who live in Tanzania, the Africans who live in India have a different, yet rich culture. However, instead of learning about their culture and building friendships, Indians are fearful of them. It is due to this mixture of fear, narrow-mindedness, and prejudices that people of

African descent, women and men alike, have been subject to various kinds of harassment in India.

‘Guest is God,’ is a phrase in ancient Hindu scriptures (Atithi Devo Bhava) which essentially means that a guest in your home should be treated as God would be treated, with warmth and high reverence. Hindus form a large percentage of the Indian sub-continent where that philosophy is well understood. By virtue of that philosophy, I would imagine that any guest in the country, including ones who come from the continent of Africa, would be welcomed warmly and treated respectfully.

Part II to be published next week