By Abdi Sultani

No lectures today, which is to say, we’re going straight to do what this column is essentially all about—sharing out linguistic gems gathered over the week. So, here we go…

Charity, they say, begins at home. We’ll hence start with stuff from a Page 9 story in the Monday, Sept. 12 edition of the tabloid whose boss signs this columnist’s paycheque, entitled, “Germany-based body wants over Sh10m from authorities.” Therein says the scribbler in Para 16:

“Efforts by his parents, who LEAVE in Mara Region, did not YIELD FRUITS…”

Oops! Talk of words that sound alike, while they’re so much different in meaning and the way they are spelt! The fact here is, the guy’s parents LIVE (not leave) in Mara. Furthermore, the idiom expressing a situation in which one achieves what one desires is “BEAR FRUIT”, not “yield fruits”.

Bongo’s senior-most broadsheet of Saturday, Sept 10 ran, on Page 1, a story headlined, “Vice-President’s assistants injured in road accident”, and the scribbler had this to say in his intro:

“Four officials… got injured yesterday when a motor vehicle that they were travelling in was involved in an accident…”

Our tutors in media scribbling never cease to advise us that, where one word can do, don’t use two. Now how about “THEIR VEHICLE” instead of “a motor vehicle that they were travelling in?”

Our scribbling colleague says in Para 3:

“The OFFICIALS were part of the Vice-President’s delegation which is accompanying her in her OFFICIAL tour Mtwara Region”

Now if we tell the reader that “the officials were part of the VP’s delegation” do have to rub it on by stressing that the same were “accompanying the VP in her OFFICIAL tour?”

A typical case of being wastefully repetitive, if you ask us!

On Page 5 of the Sept. 11 edition of the Sunday tabloid that is sister to Bongo’s huge and colourful broadsheet, in a story entitled, “Mysteriously abandoned motorcycles (sic) become local (sic) attraction”, the scribbler says in Para 10:

“On how the MOTORCYCLE got THERE, Idd narrates that four years ago a young man came and parked the MOTORCYCLE THERE and walked away. No one knows what befell OF him”.

First, a look at this columnist’s perennial petty irritant—monotony. In the first sentence, the word “motorcycle” is used twice, why? The same with the word “there”, why? This tendency to reuse a word where one could have easily avoided it, is what is referred to as… let’s say it again…intellectual laziness.

This laziness ruins the image of an otherwise good scribbler! As for the second sentence, the preposition “OF” is not wanted. Here’s our rewrite:

“On how the MOTORCYCLE got THERE, Idd narrates that, four years ago, a young man came and parked IT AT THE SPOT and walked away. No one knows what BEFELL HIM”.

Come Monday, Sept. 12, and there was a story on Page 5 of Bongo’s huge colourful broadsheet, headlined, “NEC plans to use ID cards in elections.” Purporting to reproduce, verbatim, what the National Electoral Commission boss said, the scribbler wrote:

“…It is enough to admit that there were some faults which as a commission we have started to work on to ensure the coming election will be MORE perfect.”

When something is perfect, says our dictionary, it has all the required or desirable elements, qualities, or characteristics; as good as it is possible to be. So, it’s superfluous to qualify that thing with the comparative “more”—it’s like you’re saying that something is better than the best! Ridiculous, isn’t it? Let’s to move to Page 5 of Bongo’s senior-most broadsheet of Monday, Sept. 12, where one of the stories is entitled, “Shooting of stray, untreated dogs flops in Arusha City”, in which the scribbler says in Para 2:

“All stray and untreated canines … are back in streets, much to the dismay of some people who have been complaining against the rising number of dogs in town, threatening ADULTS and CHILDREN”.

Ah, now, we say: “Okay, the canines are a threat to adults and children… now, who is not under threat?” How about saying, simply, “… threatening people/residents?”

The scribbler goes on in Para 3:

“On weekends, especially on Saturdays, dogs are supposed to be taken for TREATMENTS…”

Treatments? No, please! The truth is, treatment is just that, treatment, irrespective of how many times you take your dog to be cured or get protection from disease. The word has no plural, okay?