PAPER EMPEROR: Never heard of Emperor Norton - I of the USA…?

By Karl Lyimo ; israellyimo@gmail.com

How many among you, my esteemed readers, know that the United States of America was once upon a time ruled by an Emperor – albeit a ‘paper emperor’ on the lines of a ‘paper tiger?’ It’s a topic that’s never raised in class! But, never mind that; I’m here to ‘paint’ it all like it is, warts and all… It was on a date like today’s – September 17 in 1859 – that one.

Joshua Abraham Norton (1818-1880CE), proclaimed himself ‘Norton-I, Emperor of the USA!’ As if that weren’t enough of megalomania, the fellow added another feather to his cap: ‘Protector of Mexico!’ As critics say, wearing two hats simultaneously!

Born in England, Historians tell us, Norton spent most of his early life in South Africa.‘After his mother Sarah-Norden died in 1846, and his father John Norton in 1848, Young Norton emigrated to San Francisco in the US in November 1849, with $40,000 in cool hard cash as inheritance from his father’s estate! [At today’s exchange rate, that’s roughly Sh87 million – or a whopping Sh2.4 billion after adjustment for inflation!].

Settling in San Francisco, California, Norton dabbled in business – and lost that fortune after ‘investing in the rice business!’ What a shame…Reportedly, Norton envisioned a business opportunity when China,facing a severe famine, banned its rice exports – thereby sending the rice price in San Francisco skyrocketing! In the event, he speculated on a shipment of rice (91,000kg) from Peru in 1853, at $25,000, hoping to make a killing at the (US) market.

But then, that was NOT the only rice shipment from Peru; more were a-coming, sending rice prices plummeting! So, Norton heavily lost on the deal, as well as subsequent litigation at the Supreme Court - hence filing for bankruptcy in 1858…

Perhaps out of utter frustration – some considered him eccentric or insane – Norton went viral, declaring himself ‘US Emperor’ on September 17, 1859… On October 12, 1859, he issued a decree ostensibly abolishing the US Congress, observing that ‘...fraud and corruption prevent a fair and proper expression of the public voice; that open violation of laws is constantly occurring, caused by mobs, parties, factions and undue influence of political sects; the citizen hasn’t that protection of person and property to which he’s entitled…’ [See Gazis-Sax, Joel (1998): ‘The Proclamations of Norton-I’]. How typical even today, elsewhere!

What with one thing leading to another… Oh, it’s a long, intriguing story; just Google for it… Suffice it here to say that, although his admirers went along with ‘Emperor Norton-I’ – and even accepted the currency notes he decreed printed, if only to humour the fellow – his decrees/proclamations were largely ignored by those in power and authority!

On January 8, 1880, Norton collapsed dead at the corner of California and Dupont (now Grant) streets! He may’ve been a ‘Paper Emperor’ – much like a paper tiger… But he’s immortalized in monuments and literature by stalwarts like Robert L Stevenson, Mark Twain, Christopher Moore... ‘The (US) Emperor is dead. Long live the US President,’ one may as well chant… Cheers!