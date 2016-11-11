POOR PARENTING, CHILD ABUSE MUST BE CHECKED

A government-led study carried out five years ago reveals that that three out of 10 girls and young women have suffered some form of sexual violence. Findings from the survey funded by Unicef, indicate that one out of seven young men had been sexually abused. The same study reveals that 75 per cent of the respondents had been physically abused when they were children.

In Tanzania, the rise in the number of physical and sexual assault on children is associated with witchcraft, superstition, drunkenness and the lack of self-control in men.

Police efforts in pursuing suspects are frustrated by parents who collude with the culprits who pay them some compensation. They don’t think about the physical and emotional scars the children have to live with for the rest of their lives.

We applaud Sekou Toure Regional Hospital for opening a one-stop trauma centre for abused children this week, which will provide medical and legal services to the affected. It will be prevailing on authorities to curb the violence on children.

According to experts, child abuse usually occurs in families where there is a combination of risk factors. Abuse and neglect occur mostly in families under pressure and lack of support that ranges from material to emotional. Most of the time children are abused in the home by someone they know.

Society needs to understand that not all adults make good parents, either out of sheer incompetence or due to lack of resources to maintain their young. At the end of the day, children are a huge responsibility, both materially and emotionally.