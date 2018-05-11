Friday, May 11, 2018

PPP Key for industrialisation

The CEOs Roundtable of Tanzania is right to urge the government to use the Public Private Partnership initiative to boost industrialisation. PPP has been tested and found to be a conducive mode to bring the government and the private sector together in financing big projects. In fact, the government, upon realising that it could count on such an initiative, enacted the Public Private Partnership Act, 2010 to provide for a legal mechanism that facilitates the joint financing and implementation of big infrastructure and energy projects by the private sector and the government.

There is no reason why it should not be used in spearheading the industrialisation policies that the government has decided to embark on. PPP enables the government to share risks with the private sector.

It also reduces the burden on the government of borrowing too much to finance capital-intensive projects. We are concerned that, of late, the government seems less enthusiastic about PPP, and has chosen to go it alone on some key projects that could have accommodated private sector participation. This is not the way to go. Shortcomings in past PPP initiatives could well be addressed through making amendments to the relevant law after wide consultations with key stakeholders.

