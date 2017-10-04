PPP crucial for growth of the tourism industry

By TheCitizen

Numbers don’t lie. Providing direct employment to about 400,000 Tanzanians, the tourism business raked in around $2 billion in public revenues in the last fiscal year, with Tanzania hosting over 1.2 million visitors in 2016!

What these figures show is that Tanzania’s Tourism business is steadily expanding, with its contribution to the Economy also growing. As it is, foreign exchange earnings from tourism have already surpassed those from, say, mining – thereby kindling hitherto unmatched hopes in the sector.

These developments may have persuaded the World Bank Group to approve $150 million towards improving the management of tourism assets and related natural resources in southern Tanzania for the next six years.

Indeed, release of the money by the World Bank’s International Development Association is proof of the confidence which the World Bank has in Tanzania’s tourism prospects.

We are of the view that Tanzanians do have the responsibility of ensuring that the funding results in the desired results: nurturing the natural resources and tourism prospects in the southern circuit.

Perhaps the best approach would be to use the funds as seed capital – with more money being pumped into the project through Tanzanian efforts. This could effectively be done by cultivating a favourable business environment for the private sector to play its role in pushing Tourism forward – and, where appropriate, doing so in public-private partnerships (PPPs).

The government must also play the role of monitor-cum-referee – for starters, ensuring that the IDA money is not misappropriated, but is multiplied through prudent investments.

While the private sector can invest in transportation and hospitality facilities that provide quality, reasonably-affordable services, the government can support the initiative by building reliable economic infrastructure like roads and airstrips.

It must also beef up security so that visitors and hosts alike always feel secure. Lastly, transparency must be the main pillar in implementing the initiative.

BEWARE OF MONOPOLY TRADING

Pea farmers in Tanzania have good reason to smile broadly today. News that a local company will resume exporting peas is a big morale booster for local farmers after the largest importer of Tanzanian peas – India – stopped buying the produce earlier this year – consequently sending pea prices a-tumbling from Sh1,600 to a measly Sh200-300 a kilogramme last July.

This was so disheartening that some farmers stopped pea-farming altogether!

But – perhaps as the Sisters of Fate would have it – not all has been lost to the farmers and Tanzania! Prospects are crystallising for new markets for Tanzanian peas: the UK, South Africa and Dubai – largely compliments of efforts by Quality Pulse Exporters operating from the Benjamin Mkapa Export Processing Zone in Dar es Salaam.

Resumption of Tanzania’s peas export trade has One Big Lesson for pea-farmers, traders and other stakeholders: it reinforces the call for markets diversification for our goods.