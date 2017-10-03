PROBE ‘LEADER-BUYING’ CLAIMS

Tanzanians have lately been treated to political drama over what’s potentially an embarrassing situation for the government and the ruling party CCM. Last weekend, opposition MPs Joshua Nassari and Godbless Lema released video clips showing government officials in Arusha Region reportedly offering bribes to some councillors if they ditched the opposition Chadema for CCM.

The recorded allegations are serious because they touch on the very core of President John Magufuli’s war on corruption, and a pillar of good governance: public service integrity.

The claimed “buyout” of civic leaders for some political goal is not only illegal, it also smacks of warped justice.

It is, therefore, critical that the relevant government organs establish authenticity of the claims soonest – and take appropriate action one way or another. Tanzanians have the right to know the truth. What is claimed to be “evidence” of the allegations suggests that some public officials are misusing their positions and taxpayer money for narrower, selfish political motives.