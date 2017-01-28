OPINION: PROTECT ENVIRONMENT

Climate change is taking its toll in various parts of the world and Tanzania is no exception. Vagaries of weather are increasingly becoming devastating. The rain is unpredictable, temperatures are rising at unprecedented levels,plants are wilting, water is drying up and living organisms are dying. It is alarming.

Already religious leaders have called on the faithful to hold vigils, fast and pray for rain as drought is ravaging a large part of Tanzania.

The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA)’s forecast has it that last week Moshi Municipality recorded 35°C, the highest ever temperature. TMA forecasts indicate Dar es Salaam and Coast temperatures have no match for those of Moshi and Same.

The municipality, which is located at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro – the highest in Africa -- is terribly hot and dusty.

Researchers have warned that Kilimanjaro’s shrinking glaciers could disappear by 2030. In the 1980s, Moshi’s highest temperature was 20°C and residents wore cold weather clothing all year round.

Experts attribute rising temperatures in Moshi and Same to environmental degradation. However, environmental destruction is not confined to Kilimanjaro Region. At least 10,000 hectares of forests are wantonly destroyed annually countrywide.