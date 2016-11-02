Plan wisely how to spend JPM’s billions for villages

By Citizen

There was intense debate in the Parliament yesterday over the government’s delay to fulfil its pledge to give Sh50 million to every village. This was among the numerous promises the ruling CCM pronounced in its Election Manifesto.

Opposition MPs chided the government that it has failed to make good the promise because it is broke. They also reminded it on what happened with regard to a similar initiative in the Kikwete administration.

Billions of shillings were set aside by the government under what was referred to as JK’s Billions didn’t bear much benefit because there was no proper mechanism to manage and monitor the funds.

This time around, it appears like the government is determined to be more cautious over how it fulfils the Sh50-million per village promise.

Yes, it might have failed to implement the promise because it is broke, but even if there was money, it would have been imprudent to just dish it out without having in place a mechanism to guarantee that it will be utilised as intended.

It is certain that MPs will push the government for fast implementation of the plan, for they are concerned with their voters’ poverty, which should be eradicated. However, we would like to caution them to bear in mind that ill preparations on how to manage the money would impede the achievement of intended goals.

Therefore, instead of bulldozing the government, MPs should offer advice on how the money, once released, will be well spent in making lives of wananchi better. It would be the height irresponsibility rushing to dish out the money, only for it to be “eaten” by unscrupulous officials or be imprudently spent.

But the government should also expedite the process to ensure the promised money is not over delayed as it would be most absurd to allocate funds that end up going back to the Treasury while people’s development remains static.

ENFORCE TREE PLANTING

It is November and the rain season is here in most parts of our country. The rain may have delayed a bit, but this is its time—the long rains in south-western and central regions and short ones for the coastal regions.

Rain is important in many ways. Often, probably due to lack of capital and that of technical know-how, we tend to under-utilise it. For example, we have been dragging our feet in using it to address deforestation.

The loss of trees has been a huge concern as more forest cover is cleared for, among other things, agricultural expansion, construction, timber and charcoal production.

Literature shows that Tanzania has been losing between 300,000 and 400,000 hectares of forest per annum.

It is on this basis that we wish to acknowledge the timely warning issued by deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (Union and Environment), Mr Luhaga Mpina, that district authorities should not fabricate figures of trees planted in their areas.

According to him, over 280 million trees are to be planted across the country by end of this year.

In our opinion, afforestation is a matter of life and death. Enforcement is needed to ensure that we don’t only achieve the target but surpass it.